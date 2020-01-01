Canyon/Las Vegas
Collected by John Torres
Rocky Gap Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89161, USA
I have the pleasure of hiking in the beautiful Redrock Canyon area north of Las Vegas at least twice a year, but I have always been limited to the summer months for these treks. However, last winter, I had the chance to see the Mojave in winter....
2 Cactus Garden Dr, Henderson, NV 89014, USA
This is the Southwest, so it only makes sense that Las Vegas celebrates the holiday season by lighting up cacti to celebrate. The annual Ethel M Chocolates holiday celebration is free to the public and includes both the free chocolate factory tour...
6725 Lee Canyon Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89124, USA
During the summer months, Las Vegas burns under a hot desert sun, and even in the winter, visitors get to enjoy a mild climate in the city. But just north of the Las Vegas, about an hour's drive from the Strip, the Las Vegas Ski & Snowboard Resort...
3200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Fashion Show Mall is one of the largest shopping areas on the Strip, and it's accessible to everyone, whereas other shopping experiences tend to teeter on the higher end. Certainly there are name brands like Louis Vutton and Tiffany & Co., but...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
The Fountains of Bellagio tend to be on visitors' "must see" list when they travel to Las Vegas for the very first time--and often anytime afterwards. During the holidays, these dancing fountains have a festive twist when a few classic tunes are...
3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
The Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, which attracts thousands of runners from around the United States and beyond, is held annually every fall or winter. The event only recently became a Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, and when it did, it got a lot more...
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Just when Las Vegas couldn't get any weirder, visitors began strapping on ice skates and making their way around an ice rink... in the middle of the desert. The Venetian and The Palazzo have had an ice rink during the winter months for a few years...
N Kaibab Trail, Grand Canyon Village, AZ 86023, USA
It may look a little like your childhood summer camp, but Phantom Ranch feels like the Ritz by the time you make it to the bottom of the Grand Canyon, whether by foot—a steep 10-mile hike—mule, or boat down the Colorado River. Set near...
770 Las Vegas Blvd N, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Reservations required—and no wonder. The tours at the Neon Museum sell out months in advance. A walk through the museum's famous "Boneyard" (where neon goes to die) is fascinating, from motel row to the first integrated casino (one that shut...
3708 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Due to its prime location and sophisticated design, one thing you're guaranteed to get when you stay at The Cosmopolitan is a stellar view. Every room has a balcony — a wonderful vantage point for viewing the city's lights. Though the views...
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
We had the fabulous opportunity to spend a week at the Venetian and here are my findings. I loved it the minute I got out of the taxi. It has an opulent front entrance, with a massive ceiling adorned with frescoes. Inside you are greeted with more...
4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169, USA
Even spa skeptics can't refuse Vegas's five-star saunas, Roman baths, beautiful treatment rooms, and world renowned therapies. Hard Rock hotel’s Reliquary Spa has a mixed-sex hammam, so twosomes can steam together before heading into their joint...
300 Stewart Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Though the city isn't normally considered a go-to hot spot for history buffs, Las Vegas' past is steeped in organized crime; without it, the city would be a very different place than it is today. Throughout the years, money has been exchanged...
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There is no shortage of bars in Las Vegas, but if I am going to relax from all the craziness that is Vegas and have a drink, my preference is to do it in a beautiful location like the Parasol Up at the Winn. There is a beautiful view of the Lake...
2000 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89104, USA
You can see all of Las Vegas from the city’s highest watering hole, 800 feet above the Strip. The scene is hectic, but a Jet Fuel cocktail will take the edge off. (702) 380-7777. Read Bob Guccione Jr.'s Spin the Globe story on Las Vegas. This...
Bellagio Hotel & Casino, 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
My favorite part of the Bellagio hotel is the lovely Conservatory & Botanical Gardens that features a range of exhibits throughout the year. Holland was the theme of this exhibit, packed with tulips and brightly colored poppies. The Conservatory &...
3790 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
New York New York Hotel and Casino, which opened in early January, 1997, is located at the popular intersection of Tropicana and Las Vegas Blvd. It has a large casino with all of the typical offerings along with many restaurants, bars, stores, and...
5200 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119, USA
The Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign is the icon of the city, and no trip is complete without a stop here. The sign is located on the south end of the Strip, just south of Mandalay Bay. A parking lot was recently built to accommodate all the...
3655 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
There's something electrifying about catching a view of the Las Vegas Strip, lit up in all its neon glory, 46 stories above the city's streets. While there are plenty of vantage points along Las Vegas Boulevard, the scene caught from the viewing...
3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
Cirque du Soleil's newest show in Las Vegas, Michael Jackson ONE, is part tribute, part acrobatic performance, part dance show and all around outstanding. The show features a number of Michael Jackson's best known songs, and together they tell the...
3400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109, USA
One of the best things about Las Vegas is there is actually an abundance of free activities. One of these is the Mirage volcano, which sits outside the front of the resort and can be viewed from the sidewalk. It's a great stop for those traveling...
