Can't Miss Experiences At Disney
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
On a hunt for some of the most unique things to do in Disney? Be sure you check out this list!
2101 North Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
It's free, it's more intimate—and manageable—than Downtown Disney, and it's a stunning re-creation of of 1930s Atlantic seashore boardwalk. Rent a two- or four-person bike to make quick work of the quarter-mile stretch, while street entertainers...
1534 Blizzard Beach Drive, Orlando, FL 32836, USA
We didn’t realize how much we wanted to go down slides and lazy rivers that supposedly resulted from a melted ski resort until Blizzard Beach came our way. The cynical might say it’s a positive spin on global warming. We say it’s good...
200 Epcot Center Dr, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
Leave it to Disney to give visitors the chance to travel the world without leaving a theme park. At Epcot’s World Showcase, you’ll find several countries re-created to surprisingly realistic effect, all surrounding a centerpiece...
The magic of the Disney World Marathon is a great experience, providing fun fitness while you travel. Normally I'd rather do anything but run, but when my I turned 50 this year my wife and I decided to do the Disney World Half-Marathon together....
2901 Osceola Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32830, USA
Opened in 1998, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park is home to animals, animated attractions, and thrilling rides for the entire family. The animal lovers in your entourage will swoon over the fun, informative Kilimanjaro Safari Rides, during...
1600 Seven Seas Drive, Orlando, FL 32836, USA
Fans claims that this iconic Disney treat—banana-stuffed French toast coated with cinnamon and sugar—only tastes as it should when procured and enjoyed in the magic kingdom. Find out for yourself at the Kona Cafe and Capt. Cook's in the Polynesian...
1180 Seven Seas Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830, USA
A trip to the original Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando is a theme park rite of passage. This is the mouse's original outpost. And if you hit only one theme park among Orlando's vast amusement offerings, you won't go wrong here. Home to such iconic...
6000 Discovery Cove Way, Orlando, FL 32821, USA
An all-inclusive experience, Discovery Cove, which is owned by SeaWorld, treats guests to an in-water interaction with the park’s resident dolphins, generous breakfast and lunch buffets, and free drinks (including beer and wine). The lushly...
