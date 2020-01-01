Cancun
Collected by Tamara Pollucksingh
Carretera Federal Chetumal-Puerto Juarez KM 287, Lote 13 Sur, Ejido Sur, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
AllTournative off-track adventures get you up close and personal not only with nature, but with the ancient Maya culture. Several tours are available, which may include a bike ride through jungle paths, exploring ancient archaeological sites;...
Blvd. Kukulcan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located off the coast of Cancun, the Cancun Underwater Museum features more than 500 sculptures scattered across the ocean floor, allowing art lovers a unique perspective personal while snorkeling or scuba diving. Since 2010, sculptures have been...
Carretera Chetumal Puerto Juárez Km 240, locales 1 & 2, módulo B, 77780 Q.R., Mexico
Xel-Há is one of the area's most popular attractions. The name identifies both the archaeological site and the ecotourism marine park and the site attracts hundreds of visitors from around the world, throughout the year. Ceremonial centers and...
From May to September, one of the most exciting activities throughout the area, is swimming with whale sharks. Measuring up to 40 ft. and weighing up to 15 tons, they are drawn to these waters to feed on plankton, providing an opportunity for...
Carretera Cancún -Tulum Km 282, Puerto Juarez, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The Riviera Maya’s most beautifully styled adventure park begins with a reception area inside a natural cave. Tours here include Latin America’s highest zip lines over the tropical forest, amphibious vehicles you drive through caves...
Av 38 Norte Mz. 4 Lote 3, Zazil-ha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
When visiting Playa del Carmen, La Cueva del Chango (Monkey's Cave) is an especially good choice for breakfast. Nestled in a jungle setting with Maya gods peeking through the patio décor, breakfast favorites include fresh papaya, huevos a la...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Look out Las Vegas, Coco Bongo is in town. This wild dance club, in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone, is packed with live shows—everything from faux Queen or Madonna to bar-top conga lines and airborne acrobats. Make sure to bring your dancing...
Carretera Federal Cancun - Playa del Carmen Km 48, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Wonderful catamarans that you can rent right off the beach.
Carretera Chetúmal-Puerto Juárez Kilómetro 282, Solidaridad, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The massive nature park called Xcaret may be the Riviera Maya’s most touristy attraction, but there’s a reason it’s popular: It’s the only place in the area where you can do it all—snorkel, visit animal habitats, swim...
Coba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cobá holds what remains of a large pre-Colombian Maya civilization located on the Riviera Maya. Lesser known than Tulum, the name Cobá means turbid (cloudy) waters—probably having to do with the five cenotes (underground...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km 10.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
At this longtime Cancún favorite, seafood - especially lobster - leads the list of specialties. Set on the lagoon, the vistas as well as service are excellent. The menu is varied, albeit pricey, but locals and tourists return regularly.
Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s winning charm emerges all along this wide pedestrian avenue, which runs parallel to the beach. Eateries here include everything from cheap fast food like Pizza Renzo to upscale restaurants and cafes; the best...
Carretera Tulum Boca Paila 7.6Km, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Hartwood prides itself on having no menu; instead, there are daily options based on whatever is available from nearby ranches and farms. Of course, that means locally sourced ingredients only, in the service of innovative, Mexican-inspired dishes....
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Blvd. Kukulcan Km 12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
If you're eager to get up close with dolphins, head to Cancun's aquarium. Its large pool accommodates visitors who want to play with the fun-loving mammals during a one-hour session or the trainer-for-a-day program. The aquarium also offers...
Isla Contoy, Quintana Roo, Mexico
The most remote and least visited of Cancun's outlying islands is Isla Contoy, a nature preserve where the number of visitors is strictly limited to no more than 200 per day. Typically, though, fewer than 100 people make the excursion to this...
Carretera Federal, Cancun - Chetumal Km 230, 307, 77780 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
While not as large as other ancient Mayan cities in the region, Tulum draws in visitors for its stunning setting of centuries-old temples perched on a cliff by the Caribbean Sea. You’ll pass a large market with souvenirs, a casual Mexican...
Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This tiny island is north of Isla Mujeres and Cancun and is only 26 miles long and offers visitors in search of a "Robinson Crusoe" experience the perfect escape. Long, sweeping beaches beckon with water sports, snorkeling, sport fishing, and...
Carretera Federal 307 Cancún-Puerto Morelos, Mza. 01 Lote 1-02, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Benito Juárez, Q.R., Mexico
One of the newest - and most popular - attractions to hit these shores, "Xoximilco Cancun," is a floating fiesta, offering entertainment, colorful anecdotes, history, good food and drink - and three hours of sheer delight. Thanks to the...
MZA 4 LTE 7, Calle Quinta Avenida, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The 33 main dishes served at Mi Pueblo are drawn from the culinary favorites of 33 cities throughout Mexico. Locals and tourists alike frequent this place for delicious homemade Mexican food. Leading the list are corcholatas callejeras, sweet...
Quinta Avenida 17 Mz. 27 Lote 14, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
It may look like an ordinary 5a Avenida restaurant from the outside, but once inside Aldea Corazón, you're transported to an intimate jungle enclave - complete with small cenote and Maya ruins. It's the perfect rendezvous place after a busy day of...
Mercado 28, Locales 90 - 100, SMZA 28, 28, 77509 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
One of Cancun's best casual eateries, El Cejas is located in downtown Cancun's popular Mercado 28 Farmer's Market. The seafood is fresh, the clientele is lively and onsite entertainment is provided by strolling minstrels crooning Mexican...
