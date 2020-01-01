cancun
Boulevard Kukulcán Km. 14.1, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Upscale Argentine restaurant located on the lagoon side of Cancun's hotel strip. Specialties here are steak and seafood. An extensive wine list highlights Argentine wines.
Boulevard Kukulcan Km 10.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
At this longtime Cancún favorite, seafood - especially lobster - leads the list of specialties. Set on the lagoon, the vistas as well as service are excellent. The menu is varied, albeit pricey, but locals and tourists return regularly.
Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Situated on Cancun's lagoon with indoor or alfresco seating, this is one of the area's classic restaurants. Northern Italian cuisine made with fresh local ingredients is the specialty, along with excellent service.
La Isla, Blvd. Kukulcan Km12.5, La Isla, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
It may be located in an outdoor shopping mall, but this restaurant in the Hotel Zone certainly has Southeast Asian vibes. A foliage-lined path punctuated with sweet incense takes you past a Buddhist altar to small tables with lagoon views....
Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This tiny island is north of Isla Mujeres and Cancun and is only 26 miles long and offers visitors in search of a "Robinson Crusoe" experience the perfect escape. Long, sweeping beaches beckon with water sports, snorkeling, sport fishing, and...
Av Yaxchilán, 2 de Febrero, 29086 Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chis., Mexico
After dark, locals and tourists alike gather on this avenue. Here, you’ll see a blend of affordable downtown hotels side by side dimly lit dive bars, but the street is mostly known for its colorful eateries serving authentic Mexican food:...
Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
If you enjoy partying near the beach, Cancun won't disappoint you. A number of beachfront clubs have music (live or DJ) and dancing that spills out onto the sand into the wee hours. Some, such as Mandala Beach Club offer tables and bottle service...
Km.12.5, Blvd. Kukulcan Lt 18, El Rey, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Enjoy these stunning oceanview and beachside cabanas at The Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort, a seaside resort in Cancun, Mexico. Enjoy the turquoise blue waters of the Caribbean, a sweet haven for the sun-seekers. A perfect place to soak under the...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Look out Las Vegas, Coco Bongo is in town. This wild dance club, in the heart of Cancun’s hotel zone, is packed with live shows—everything from faux Queen or Madonna to bar-top conga lines and airborne acrobats. Make sure to bring your dancing...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km 14.5 5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
It may come as a surprise that Cancun has more—way more—than mariachi music, though it has that, too. With dozens of resort hotels, each with hundreds of rooms, local and international acts alike have huge audiences waiting to hear them play. One...
Blvd Kukulcan Km 9.5, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Claiming the dubious title of "largest night club in Latin America," the City is located in the hotel zone. Spread through three floors, it offers nine bars and claims a capacity of 5,000 people, which many guests claim is too many bodies trapped...
Boulevard Kukulcan Km. 9.5, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
The beat goes on till dawn in this innovative cavern-style "hot spot" in the hotel zone. Six bars, live entertainment, laser shows and loud music from the 80s, 90s and hip-hop, combined with special effects - such as blasts of C02 - add to the...
Boulevard Kukulcan Retorno, Chac L-41, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Straddling Cancun's sandy beach in the heart of the Hotel Zone, the CasaMagna Marriott Cancun Resort features 450 re-modeled rooms and suites with balconies with ocean views. The AAA Four Diamond-award winner houses a wide selection of restaurants...
Blvd. Kukulcan, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Qro., Mexico
An institution throughout Mexico since the 1970s, this lively bar is especially popular with tourists. A non-stop party atmosphere includes waiters who spontaneously start singing or acting out in comical skits and instant conga lines. Menu items...
Boulevard Kukulkan, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
For traditional Mexican handicrafts, Mercado Coral Negro is the easiest place to find all your wares. Here you can purchase jewelry, mayan relics, and unique creations from all over the region. The most beautiful items are the embroidered garments...
Xel-ha M 2 13 SMZ 28, 28, 77501 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Mercado 28, or Mercado Veintiocho, is a huge flea market in downtown Cancún, where you'll encounter not only tasty tacos, but an assortment of tourist items mixed in alongside handmade goods of all shapes and sizes. Take a break from haggling with...
Blvd. Kukulcán KM.9 ,Plaza Party Center, Punta Cancun, Zona Hotelera, 77500 Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Located in an alley behind Dady'O, this taquéria dishes up the best arrachera and tacos al pastor in the hotel zone, and the price is right. The atmosphere is laid back and can be noisy, but it's been a longtime favorite with locals and tourists...
