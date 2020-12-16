Canadian rockies
Collected by Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff
Land of breathtaking scenery and accessible adventure
100 Mountain Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1B2, Canada
This is another fun adventure that's not strenuous in Banff. Take a gondola up Mt. Sulphur. That building in the photo is where the gondola comes in. Then you can walk along a boardwalk up to the summit, from where you have panoramic views of the...
111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
One of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is cradled by the Rocky Mountains, its grand, castle-like structure surrounded by towering peaks and the pristine, protected wilderness of Banff National Park. The...
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
It's probably not news that Lake Louise is beautiful. This is just to show that it's beautiful even when it's frozen. I recommend walking along the path around the edge. It gives views back toward the Fairmont hotel and the peaks beyond, and you...
Banff, AB, Canada
In Banff, there are lots of ways to feel like you're being a rugged outdoorsperson without actually having to be rugged. Floating the Bow River was my favorite of these. The water is clear, you're surrounded by snowy peaks, and you don't have to...
A fun stop if you're driving the Icefields Parkway through the Canadian Rockies. You join a group and climb aboard these huge custom-made vehicles (the wheels alone are probably six feet tall) that take you up onto a glacier. You get great views...
Peyto Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
This is another good stop along the Icefields Parkway in Alberta. It's a short hike from the parking area to this lookout. (Not sure how long it is, but my 5-year-old son managed it, walking on top of snow the whole way.) In the summer, the lake...
