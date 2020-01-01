Canadian Picks
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
List View
Map View
My mom was born in Canada, and I've got a soft place in my heart for it. I'm starting a Wanderlist of places I'd like to visit soon, and do my mother proud.
Save Place
414 Rue Saint-Sulpice, Montréal, QC H2Y 2V5, Canada
Located right in the heart of Old Montreal and literally right beside Notre Dame Cathedral, Le St. Sulpice is a pleasant surprise of a hotel. When you walk into the hotel, you’re greeted kindly and you can smell the sweet scent of mango. I was...
Save Place
249 Ossington Ave, Toronto, ON M6J 3A1, Canada
The Dakota Tavern is Ossington Avenue's infamous subterranean saloon, an open concept rock bar with glowing skulls mounted on the wall, barn doors leading nowhere, and high-backed whiskey barrel stools surrounding the old oak bar. The Dakota has...
Save Place
1205 Wharf St, Victoria, BC V8W 1T8, Canada
The Local Kitchen sits at the foot of a pedestrian-only street, right along the main drag by the harbor in Victoria. Our seat on the patio put us in the front row for a busking band. We ate a delicious meal while watching the activity of the...
Save Place
1253 Johnston St, Vancouver, BC V6H 3R9, Canada
Located "around the bend," in the beautiful Granville Island district is the Dockside Brewing Company. There's eight different brewed beers here. My favourite was the Jamaican brew, blended with hibiscus. The piece de resistance is the gorgeous...
Save Place
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
Save Place
3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1, Canada
This 27-acre attraction in North Vancouver gets the heart racing with a suspension bridge that bounces 230 feet above a forested river gorge. Even more spectacular, however, is the Cliffwalk, a labyrinth of walkways along the granite flank of the...
Save Place
111 Lake Louise Dr, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
After a long day of skiing in cold temperatures and bone-chilling winds a pot of bubbling cheese and a plate of cubed bread sound utterly satisfying. The best fix for that craving is fondue and in Lake Louise, the best place to indulge is Walliser...
Save Place
Whitehorse, YT, Canada
The Northern Lights are one of the most magical, but also most elusive, bucket-list sights. Scientists will tell you that the phenomenon is the result of solar winds reaching the earth’s atmosphere, but that doesn’t capture the beauty of the night...
Save Place
Churchill, MB, Canada
Of the world’s 20–25,000 polar bears, an estimated 60 to 80 percent of them live in Canada. The best place to come face-to-face with the majestic beasts is Churchill, Manitoba, the unofficial polar bear capital of the world. The prime time to see...
Save Place
5425 Sackville St, Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3, Canada
The Citadel at Halifax looms over the city’s downtown from its hilltop location. While the capital of Nova Scotia below has been described as a “city of the future”— thanks to its commitment to the environment and excellent infrastructure—a visit...
Save Place
11 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
In April 2017, the World's 50 Best Restaurants List (produced by the British magazine Restaurant) bestowed the title of the greatest restaurant anywhere on Eleven Madison Park. It marked the first time in 13 years that an American establishment...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever