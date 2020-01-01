Canada's Top Wilderness Adventures
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Canada's expansive, untouched wilderness offers endless adventure options. In winter, adrenaline junkies can chase powder via helicopter while those who want less of a thrill can take in the region's surrounding beauty by snowshoe. In summer, heli-fish in BC or hike the stunning prairies of Grasslands National Park.
987 Dogwood Drive, South Slocan, BC V0G 2G0, Canada
It’s the Norse word for a warrior’s paradise: Valhalla. Ski warriors will love riding the light powder in British Columbia’s Valhalla Mountain range. Two snowcats each carry 12 skiers and two guides to play on 21,500 acres of terrain. From $340....
5315 Big White Rd, Kelowna, BC V1P 1P3, Canada
At the Big White Ski Resort there is more to do than ski and snowboard which is especially useful to know when you're not a skiing Canadian like myself. Instead of hitting the slopes there are snowshoe excursions, ice wall climbing, sledding with...
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
When you enter Banff National Park, you are immediately struck by its vastness. In the winter, the mountains tower above with their snow-covered peaks and the snowy pines go on like an endless, seemingly impenetrable sea. During my visit to Lake...
632 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Slide into your warmest winter boots, strap on a pair of ice cleats, and bundle on an extra layer before descending into the Maligne Canyon for a unique Jasper experience. Curving rock walls create the perfect labyrinth to explore the depths of...
4050 Whistler Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
This is winter in Canada at its very best: wide open, blanketed in snow, and totally wild. Blackcomb Snowmobile outfits 2- and 3-hour rides into the mountains out of the Whistler base. The trails are well-groomed and easily navigable, which means...
There’s something romantic about a horse-drawn sleigh ride, but it’s even more special when it traces the shores of historic Lake Louise. Imagine snuggling beneath a fleece blanket on an old-fashioned sleigh as two mighty horses pull...
1505 17TH AVE SW, Kananaskis, AB T0L, Canada
Between Calgary and Banff you’ll find Kananaskis Country, a giant park in the foothills where in-the-know locals come with their skis and snowshoes to escape the city. There is one downhill ski area, Nakiska resort, as well as the Canmore Nordic...
4805 BC-16, Terrace, BC V8G 0H3, Canada
In the local tongue of the Tsimshian, the Coast Mountain Range surrounding Terrace is known as Ganeeks Laxha, or the “stairway to heaven.” It’s not difficult to see why the First Nations stewards of this land named the area such – especially when...
Americas
Blue River, BC V0E, Canada
Canada boasts some of the premier ski resorts in the world: Whistler Blackcomb (the largest in North America), Lake Louise Ski Resort in Banff National Park, and Mont Tremblant in Quebec. For the traveler who wants to venture beyond the resorts,...
Locomotive Mountain, Squamish-Lillooet A, BC V0N, Canada
The Whistler Pemberton areas have so many amazing trails to hike, but one that is less known lies about 20km north of Pemberton. You can get to the trailhead off of the Hurley River forestry access road. In my books, I think this hike offers the...
Valley Trail, Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
The 25-mile Valley Trail provides an optimal circuit for anyone wanting to get in a daily run while on vacation or traveling. The locals' preferred route starts at the entrance of the Valley Trail beside Whistler Golf Club and...
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
Whistler’s famous wilderness expert, Michael Allen, has studied the black bears that live in the Coast Mountains for more than 20 years. Allen and his team of guides lead bear-watching tours from Whistler. Learn about Whistler's black...
Delta Whistler Village Suites, 4308 Main St, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Paddle from lake to lake through pristine wetlands on a guided three-hour canoe or double-kayak tour with Whistler Eco Tours. You'll follow the River of Golden Dreams from Alta to Green lakes. Along the way, you'll learn more about Whistler’s...
