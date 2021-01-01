Where are you going?
Canada's Ocean Views

Sponsored by Destination Canada
The provinces of Atlantic Canada—New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island—share dramatic natural parks, picturesque seaside towns, and welcoming locals. Above all, however, it’s the wild ocean that connects them. Whether you are savoring mussels, exploring a seaside resort, or watching the coastal fog roll in, the Atlantic pervades life. When you are ready to explore a sunny destination cooled by ocean breezes, read on for seven highlights in the provinces.
Tignish

Tignish, PE C0B 2B0, Canada
Prince Edward Island is the bluefin tuna capital of the world, and the fish grow to extraordinary sizes in the Atlantic here, averaging 700 pounds and nine feet in length. In scenic Tignish, on the northeastern coast of Prince Edward Island, you...
Charlottetown

Charlottetown, PE, Canada
It doesn’t take long exploring Charlottetown before you’ll come across blue mussels on the menus of an oyster shop or lobster shack. Delicious Island Blue mussels are grown in the bays and inlets surrounding Prince Edward Island. Island blue...
Strait Shine

1336 PE-2, Souris, PE C0A 2B0, Canada
Strait Shine is Prince Edward Island’s homage to the era of Prohibition and illegal moonshining. Prohibition lasted longer in PEI than the rest of Canada—it wasn’t repealed until 1948—and the province played an active role in illegal shine...
Hopewell Rocks

131 Discovery Rd, Hopewell Cape, NB E4H 4Z5, Canada
The tides of the Bay of Fundy are legendary, with the highest tides in the world, measuring some 47 feet. The best place to see this unique phenomenon is at the Hopewell Rocks, roughly an hour from Moncton on New Brunswick’s south coast. Here you...
St. Andrews

Saint Andrews, NB E5B, Canada
Founded by loyalists who moved to Canada after the American Revolution, St. Andrews by-the-Sea in New Brunswick is known today as one of the most charming towns in Canada. Explore the historic heart of St. Andrews by-the-Sea, at low tide when you...
St. John's

St. John's, NL, Canada
While Newfoundland and Labrador are big on drama with windswept coasts and cliffs that rise above the steel gray Atlantic, the province has a surprisingly colorful side too. Case in point: Jellybean Row, in St. John’s. Beginning in the 1970s, home...
