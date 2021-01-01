Canada's Ocean Views

The provinces of Atlantic Canada—New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island—share dramatic natural parks, picturesque seaside towns, and welcoming locals. Above all, however, it’s the wild ocean that connects them. Whether you are savoring mussels, exploring a seaside resort, or watching the coastal fog roll in, the Atlantic pervades life. When you are ready to explore a sunny destination cooled by ocean breezes, read on for seven highlights in the provinces.