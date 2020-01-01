Canada
Collected by Courtney Armour
61 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H5, Canada
Beneath the ramparts of Québec City's Citadelle, the 'Rue du Petit-Champlain' is one of the oldest streets in North America. From its beginnings in the 1600's, this French colonial lane became a neighborhood of Irish immigrants in the 19th century...
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada
I watch Donelda straddle the boat’s bow with a deftness that belies her years, not to mention the churning Atlantic waves. She tosses what appears to be a giant red yoga ball beside the boat, then climbs back in as easily as she’d slipped out. “Is...
Grand Manan, NB, Canada
There's a little slice of New Brunswick, Canada, off the coast of Maine, and it's well worth a visit. Grand Manan Island is accessed by ferry from Black's Harbour NB. The island is only 34km long and 18km wide, so it doesn’t take long to explore...
4599 NB-127, Saint Andrews, NB E5B 3S7, Canada
Known throughout the Maritimes for it’s creative market fresh cuisine and upscale yet small town atmosphere, the Rossmount Inn is a must stop for foodies. The menu changes daily depending on the local ingredients and harvest season for Chef Chris...
220 King St, St. Andrews, NB E5B 1Y8, Canada
Add a dash of color to your stay by strolling through the Kingsbrae gardens. 27 acres of botanical paradise. Beautifully kept and landscaped, the gardens are bursting with color and bees with over 50,000 perennials and various themed gardens! In...
47 Charlotte St, Saint John, NB E2L 2H8, Canada
