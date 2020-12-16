Canada
1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC G0A 4S0, Canada
Moraine Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Nestled at the base of the Valley of the 10 Peaks, Moraine Lake boasts turquoise waters that change color throughout the day as sunlight refracts off the minuscule particles of glacier-ground rock suspended within. Though it has a B-list rating...
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
It's probably not news that Lake Louise is beautiful. This is just to show that it's beautiful even when it's frozen. I recommend walking along the path around the edge. It gives views back toward the Fairmont hotel and the peaks beyond, and you...
Birkenhead Lake Provincial Park, Squamish-Lillooet C, BC V0N 1L0, Canada
Birkenhead Provincial Park is located about 15 km down a fairly well-maintained forest service road north of Pemberton, British Columbia. The Park is about 90 minutes from Whistler and three hours from Vancouver. We went in June, early in the...
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
Went out one day with my cousin in the middle of the week with a couple of his friends. We grabbed some sushi and drinks and made our way to the lake with the dog riding in the back. Surrounded by a plethora of pine trees, we just relaxed and...
One Mile Lake, Pemberton, BC V0N 2L1, Canada
One Mile Lake is found just South of Pemberton and is accessible from Highway 99. The lake is surrounded by beautiful forested and mountainous scenery and makes for a stunning stop on the way up to Pemberton. I find the lake and surrounding area...
