Collected by Meghan Seidner
100 Mountain Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1B2, Canada
This is another fun adventure that's not strenuous in Banff. Take a gondola up Mt. Sulphur. That building in the photo is where the gondola comes in. Then you can walk along a boardwalk up to the summit, from where you have panoramic views of the...
Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
Mountains are awesome, in every sense of the word. There’s no better way to experience the full glory of the Canadian Rockies than by taking an eight-minute ride up Sulphur Mountain on the Banff Gondola. Just a short drive from the center of...
Whistler, BC V0N, Canada
The Peak 2 Peak Gondola that connects Whistler and Blackcomb mountains was considered a glitzy and expensive PR move when it opened in 2007. Today the 1.9-mile span, the longest unsupported span in the world, ferries hikers, bikers, and...
6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4K9, Canada
Part of the North Shore mountain range, this 4,039-foot peak offers jaw-dropping views of the city. It’s busiest in the winter, when four chairlifts service 33 ski runs, but remains popular in the summer thanks to the steep, 1.8-mile Grouse...
632 Connaught Dr, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Slide into your warmest winter boots, strap on a pair of ice cleats, and bundle on an extra layer before descending into the Maligne Canyon for a unique Jasper experience. Curving rock walls create the perfect labyrinth to explore the depths of...
6000 Cypress Bowl Rd, West Vancouver, BC V7V 3N9, Canada
800 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 3B7, Canada
Open mid-November through the end of February, the Robson Square Ice Rink gives both residents and visitors an opportunity to skate for free in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Skate and helmet rentals and a concession stand are available on site....
Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
The Queen of all of Nova Scotia’s driving routes – the Cabot Trail – is typically littered with superlatives such as best, greatest, and most scenic. It certainly deserves praise as it provides a whole different feel of Nova Scotia than the other...
The Skeena River House is less a hotel and more an experience in Canadian hospitality. Run by the husband and wife team of Brad and Kim Zeerip, the house overlooks the legendary Skeena River, and offers up bedroom views of Sleeping Beauty...
4805 BC-16, Terrace, BC V8G 0H3, Canada
In the local tongue of the Tsimshian, the Coast Mountain Range surrounding Terrace is known as Ganeeks Laxha, or the “stairway to heaven.” It’s not difficult to see why the First Nations stewards of this land named the area such – especially when...
Bulkley-Nechako A, BC V0J 2N1, Canada
Imagine you’ve pulled yourself out of bed before dawn, poured yourself a fresh cup of coffee to go, and hit the open road from quaint Smithers, BC, mountains hugging you on both sides. You drive towards those mountains, park the car, and strap on...
5356 Oles Cove Rd, Halfmoon Bay, BC V0N 1Y2, Canada
It's all uphill after checking in. Take your bags and stroll along the winding wooden footbridge that takes you in and out of the forest with the occasional view of the Straight of Georgia. A few hundred yards later you come across the first tent,...
2892 Drinkwater Rd, Duncan, BC V9L 6C2, Canada
The BC Forest Discovery Center, near Duncan on Vancouver Island, makes for a family-friendly day trip. The steam train makes a loop of about 20 minutes through forest, out over a lake, and past old logging machines. We got off at the playground...
630 Hamilton St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5N6, Canada
I love the lights, the carols, the colors, and the food of Christmas. I have always wanted to take in the famed German and Austrian markets, but I have yet to make the trip. If you are on the West Coast of North America, the Vancouver German...
Mount Seymour, North Vancouver, BC V7G 1L3, Canada
Mt. Seymour on the north shore of Vancouver has a great network of snowshoeing trails that lead you up up up to the ultimate pay off...stellar views of Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. Bring some nuts or birdseed and the whiskey jacks will be...
Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
