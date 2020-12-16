Camping on a Coast
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Who doesn't want to wake up to the sound of waves lapping on the sand or be tumbling on a beach? Here are several destinations where you can camp or bunk or hammock along a seashore.
Kapaa, HI 96746, USA
Swift streams and waterfalls continue to carve these vertiginous and rugged valleys as they pour into the sea. One of the most stunning wilderness areas on earth, it also contains ancient Hawaiian ruins of graves, temples, house platforms, and...
Oman
From this point on, I was going where no vehicles can go – I had to rely on my feet – and occasionally my hands. But little did I know that what I really had to rely upon was my mind to get me through the next hiking days along the Oman coast....
71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
The new Fathom cruise line has partnered with a women’s collective that makes chocolate in the mountains of the Dominican Republic. Visitors can roast beans and mold bars. All purchases support the collective. Free with fare.
Danjugan Island, Cauayan, Philippines
Danjugan island, about 3kms off the coast of Sipalay, Negros Occ. in the Philippines is a marine reserve that is little gem off the beaten path. I went here last August with my family for a very (sadly) short weekend. On our way back to the camp...
Magdalena, Colombia
Tayrona National Natural Park has become such a popular destination during typical vacation periods that authorities have had to limit admission. But an off-season visit offers singular luxuries like miles of all-but-solitary beaches, jungle...
3550 Pecho Valley Rd, Los Osos, CA 93402, USA
The Montana De Oro state park is located in San Louis Obispo county on the central coast of California. There are many hikes in Montana De Oro state park and this was the longest one we've done yet in this beautiful state park. This was the 7.9...
Tatai, Cambodia
I hadn’t been awake for longer than a minute. I peeled back the tarp door to my room, walked out onto my deck, and leapt. It was an abrupt but purifying way to start the day. The cool, brackish water instantly defogged my mind, and my eyes...
