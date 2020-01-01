Where are you going?
Aman-i-Khás

Village- Sherpur Khiljipur, near Ranthambore National Park, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan 322001, India
Arriving at this insanely beautiful luxury wilderness camp located on the fringe of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is akin to time travel. 10 Mughal-style, air-conditioned (!), 6 ft high tents provide utterly breathtaking accommodations. They echo the...
Save Place

Basecamp’s Eagle View

Olare Orok River, Masai Mara, Kenya
Eagle View’s nine tented suites opened a year ago on a ridge that overlooks a broad swath of savannah in the Mara Naboisho Conservancy. The camp pays a guaranteed income to each of the approximately 500 families who own the conservancy. Masai...
Save Place

Camp Kalahari

A recent refurbishment has brought larger tents, Moroccan rugs, and four-poster campaign beds to this woodland property near the Makgadikgadi salt pans. A visit to the nearby meerkat conservation project is a must. From $430. 27/(0) 11-447- 1605....
Save Place

Camp Orenda

90 Armstrong Rd, Johnsburg, NY 12843, USA
This family-owned retreat within Adirondack State Park is geared toward campers who want comfort. Adirondack chairs (of course) sit on the decks of six canvas tents equipped with wood-burning stoves and cedar-lined showers. The platform...
Save Place

Sayari Camp

Tanzania
The 15 tented suites at Sayari Camp are nicely spread out; if you’re staying in one of the outlying ones, as I did, it can be a ten-minute stroll to breakfast. All the more room to enjoy the fixings: rain shower, deep tub, extravagant private...
Save Place

Odzala-Kokoua National Park

Mbomo, Republic of the Congo
Since opening last August, two jungle camps, Ngaga and Lango, have become a gateway to the lesser-known tropics of Central Africa. Located on the edge of more than 3.3 million acres of parkland, the camp’s 12 raffia-thatched huts were inspired by...
