Camels Sneeze Desert Dust

The word Outback is charged with all manner of excitement. The concept of Australia's rugged Northern Territory sends imaginations into a stir with promises of high adventure, wild wildlife encounters, Aboriginal experiences, and... camels? Australia's Northern Territory is home to 500,000 ships of the desert, wayfaring nomads from another continent who have made the red sand their home. Come to know them at the incredible Camel Cup in Alice Springs, and ride them over dunes to Uluru.