Camels Sneeze Desert Dust

Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
The word Outback is charged with all manner of excitement. The concept of Australia's rugged Northern Territory sends imaginations into a stir with promises of high adventure, wild wildlife encounters, Aboriginal experiences, and... camels? Australia's Northern Territory is home to 500,000 ships of the desert, wayfaring nomads from another continent who have made the red sand their home. Come to know them at the incredible Camel Cup in Alice Springs, and ride them over dunes to Uluru.
Lasseters Camel Cup

Alice Springs NT 0870, Australia
Watching camels gallop (if gallop is indeed what camels do) around the dusty Outback track at the Lasseters Camel Cup is a sight unlike anything you've ever seen. Each of the 5,000 guests in attendance carries on like they're in on some great...
Alice Springs Reptile Centre

9 Stuart Terrace, The Gap NT 0870, Australia
Hands-on, interactive fun and little critters may not sound like your idea of a good time until after you've visited the Alice Springs Reptile Centre. Pro reptile wrangler Rex Neindorf opened the centre in 2000 to educate, inform, and debunk myths...
Kings Canyon - Watarrka National Park

Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia
Kings Canyon, at the heart of the Watarrka National Park, has been the traditional home of the Luritja people for more than 20,000 years. The site is a testament to the power of nature – massive sandstone cliffs tower over beautiful forests where...
Kings Canyon Wilderness Lodge

Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia
My idea of a good time is getting lost in the woods all so I can spend a few days finding my way home, but I can't deny the allure of glamping – especially when it comes packaged up in the form of the Kings Canyon Wilderness Lodge, the...
Kings Creek Station

Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia
Climb aboard a mechanical camel for a rip through the Outback, courtesy of your Northern Territory friends at Kings Creek Station. Less than 40-km from Kings Canyon, Kings Creek Station is a sprawling desert property that begs to be explored via...
Sails in the Desert - Ayers Rock Resort

You wouldn't expect to find a 5-star hotel in the heart of the Outback, but after a night in the plush confines of the Sails in the Desert at Ayers Rock Resort, you'll be happy you weren't forced to sleep out amongst the scorpions and snakes....
Uluru Camel Tours

A tour of the Outback from atop a wild camel seems like something you'd find in a Terry Gilliam film, but once you've saddled up and climbed about one of Uluru Camel Tours' “ships of the desert,” you'll wonder why this activity was never higher on...
Uluru (Ayers Rock)

Petermann NT 0872, Australia
Ayers Rock – known asUluru to the Anangu Aboriginal people of the Northern Territory – is perhaps the most well-known symbol of Central Australia, though there are no photos, no stories, no tales of wonder that can prepare you for seeing the Rock...
Sounds of Silence

The way I look at it, whenever you leave the house, you should be after the adventure of a lifetime. And every now and then, that type of adventure looks back down at you from the night sky and winks. The Sounds of Silence experience put on by...
Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre

Dot painting is a style of indigenous art often associated with the Aboriginal people of Central Australia. The Uluru-Kata Tjuta Cultural Centre hosts daily dot painting workshops which go beyond the arts and crafts and delve into the cultural...
