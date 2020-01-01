Cambodia/thailand
Collected by Kate Veno
Mondul 1, Svaydangkum Commune, Angkor, Pokambor Ave, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Unlike other parts of the UNESCO World Heritage site, Ta Prohm has been left in the condition it was found after centuries of neglect. The evocative sight of silk-cotton, strangler fig, and golden apple trees growing out of the ruins has inspired...
Pub Street Area , Mondol 1 Village 284, 2 Thnou St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
While cute souvenir shops and even haute couture boutiques exemplify the changing face of the retail scene in Siem Reap, the city’s famous Old Market remains a heady hub of traditional trade and commerce. Located right in the heart of town, Psar...
Cambodia
The sprawling archaeological ruins of Koh Ker are a rewarding day trip from Siem Reap due to the number of ruins, the size of the site, and the fact that few tourists visit. I've often found myself alone at temples, or at most with just two other...
You’ll see curvaceous Apsara dancers adorning the walls of Angkor Wat and other temples at Angkor Archaeological Park, so do try to see a performance of Apsara dancers so you understand why these ethereal beauties were carved in stone time and...
812, Kampong Phluk, Cambodia
Kompong Phluk is a floating village located in the middle of Cambodia's largest lake, Tonle Sap. The term “floating” is a bit misleading: the houses are actually built on very tall stilts around 8 meters high. During the rainy season, the lake...
Group 7 Slorkram village, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Sabai Adventures, which is best known for its moto tours through the countryside, also runs a half-day morning or afternoon Origin Tour that offers a taste of Cambodia's traditional culture, religion, arts, and crafts. The tour by tuk-tuk with a...
Cambodian shadow-puppet theatre, known as Sbaek, is performed at a number of venues around Siem Reap, however, the best shows are by Cambodian Living Arts at the beautiful 18th century Wat Bo Pagoda. It's said that this medieval art form dates...
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
The 10th century temple of Banteay Srei, known as the 'Citadel of Women', is one of the prettiest temples with intricately detailed carvings and decorative features painstakingly carved into the pink sandstone. It's also one of the most compact...
51/1 หมู่ที่ 7 ถนน แม่ริม - สะเมิง Rim Tai, Amphoe Mae Rim, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand
Located 11 miles outside of Chiang Mai, Tiger Kingdom is a great day trip where you can play, pet and take photos of tigers. There is no fee to enter the park, but if you wish to enter the enclosure with a trainer for 15 minutes at a time, you pay...
73/1-2 Loi Kroh Rd, Tambon Chang Moi, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50000, Thailand
We entered into a sea of hip Buddhist art sprinkled all over the studio, amongst them trophies of recent awards from International Tattoo Conventions. The soulful Reggae Music streaming over the surround sound system and the friendly smiles of...
50/1 Rachadamnoen Rd, ตำบล ศรีภูมิ อำเภอ เมืองเชียงใหม่ Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50200, Thailand
Though Tamarind Village is located on one of Chiang Mai’s most touristy thoroughfares, you’d hardly guess it on arrival. A tranquil allée of arched bamboo meanders toward the romantic hotel, which sits beneath the 200-year-old...
