Cambodia+Thailand
Collected by Michael Robinson
List View
Map View
Save Place
Salakamreuk Village, Salakamreuk Commune, 17954, 176 Sombai Rd, Siem Reap, Cambodia
Expats Lionel Maitrepierre and Joëlle Jean Louise drew inspiration from traditional Cambodian rice spirit, which is potent and medicinal-tasting and not always safe for foreigners to drink, and the fruit-infused rums from Joëlle’s home Mauritius,...
Save Place
Cambodian shadow-puppet theatre, known as Sbaek, is performed at a number of venues around Siem Reap, however, the best shows are by Cambodian Living Arts at the beautiful 18th century Wat Bo Pagoda. It's said that this medieval art form dates...
Save Place
Banteay Srei, Cambodia
Best visited on a day trip from Siem Reap, most travelers to Phnom Kulen (Mount Kulen), a rugged mountain northeast of Siem Reap, only experience a small part of the sprawling plateau. A typical visit might include a short hike or bumpy drive to...
Save Place
Krong Kampot, Cambodia
Cambodia's Kampot Pepper is regarded as one of the finest peppers in the world and it is said that there wasn't a decent restaurant in Paris that wouldn't have this decadent spice on the table. Parisian chefs considered it the best in the world...
Save Place
Preah Vihear Province, Cambodia
Spend more time in Cambodia. Making a three day tour to Preah Vihear from Siem Reap qualifies nicely. This World Heritage site has been contested between Thailand and Cambodia for a millennia. Fighting still breaks out making things edgy. We...
Save Place
Angkor Night Market St, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Packed with over 240 vendors selling hand-made Cambodian crafts, the night market of Siem Reap is hands-down one of the best places to pick up unique souvenirs. Established in 2007, and running well into the nighttime hours, the market holds an...
Save Place
Siem Reap Province, Cambodia
Just another day at the office for this cured meat vendor at the Old Market, one of the largest and busiest markets in Siem Reap. On the hottest day, it's a surprisingly cool spot to wander and haggle. Pass by aisles and aisles of seafood, meat...
Save Place
Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
Although the temples at Angkor Archaeological Park are a potent symbol of Cambodian pride, no one site around Siem Reap is more important to the country than Tonle Sap. As one of the world's most varied and productive ecosystems, the lake is of...
Save Place
717 Street 14, Krong Siem Reap 12000, Cambodia
Beyond Unique Escapes is arguably Siem Reap's best tour company, offering an array of excellent tours to the temples and villages. If you only do one tour in Siem Reap, this is the one I recommend. I've done it a few times and it's one of my...
Save Place
Krong Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Embrace this bucket-list moment and ride a horse along the surf at Otres Beach. Or saddle up for a tour of the bright green Cambodian countryside. While the beach scenery is predictably glorious, the countryside tour takes riders at a leisurely...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever