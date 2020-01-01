Cambodia
Collected by Pam Patterson
717 Street 14, Krong Siem Reap 12000, Cambodia
Beyond Unique Escapes is arguably Siem Reap's best tour company, offering an array of excellent tours to the temples and villages. If you only do one tour in Siem Reap, this is the one I recommend. I've done it a few times and it's one of my...
717 Street 14, Krong Siem Reap 12000, Cambodia
The excellent Siem Reap based tour company, Beyond Unique Escapes offers some of the best village experiences I've done in Cambodia, including A Day in the Life of a Village, in tiny Kompheim village, some 16km from Siem Reap. You might begin with...
812, Kampong Phluk, Cambodia
Kompong Phluk is a floating village located in the middle of Cambodia's largest lake, Tonle Sap. The term “floating” is a bit misleading: the houses are actually built on very tall stilts around 8 meters high. During the rainy season, the lake...
No. A-25, National Road 6, Krous Village, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
There's only one thing better than driving or cycling through the drenched Siem Reap countryside after a month of monsoon rains and that's seeing the sodden landscapes from the air. Sure, you'll get a short glimpse on your plane's descent into...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Travel company ABOUTAsia likes to boast that you'll see 'Angkor without the crowds'. I saw more people at temples such as Ta Prohm on the tour I tested out than I have when I've gone on my own, so I don't buy into the marketing and don't believe...
Skip the heaving crowds on top of Phnom Bakheng for this off-the-beaten-track experience, watching the sun set from a gondola on the tranquil moat that runs around Angkor Thom. There is no denying that this has the potential to be stupidly...
Angkor Archeological Park, Angkor Thom, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Giant stone faces greet visitors as they enter the Bayon complex. This ancient Khmer center houses over 200 of these serene faces, with theories they were modeled after the bodhisattva (enlightened being) or the Bhuddist king, Jayavarman VII, who...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
River Road West, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The excellent Cambodian chefs from River Garden hotel, who offer the Cooks in Tuk Tuks cooking class, also run a fun street food tour that gives you a great insight into Cambodia's culinary culture. Partly on foot and partly on tuk tuk, the tour...
Group 7 Slorkram village, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Sabai Adventures, which is best known for its moto tours through the countryside, also runs a half-day morning or afternoon Origin Tour that offers a taste of Cambodia's traditional culture, religion, arts, and crafts. The tour by tuk-tuk with a...
Angkor Thom Angkor Archeological Park, Krong Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
There are really no words to describe the temples here. Every angle is breathtaking and inspiring. Enjoy the buddhas.
