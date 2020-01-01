Cambodia & Vietnam
Collected by Emily White
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Kaoh Tonsay, Cambodia
Kep may rank as one of the world's most laid back beach towns. For more R&R I was told to take a 30-minute boat ride to sleepy Rabbit Island with its clear blue waters and excellent seafood shacks.
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
Bạch Đằng, Hạ Long, Quảng Ninh, Vietnam
If you find yourself in Hanoi or North Vietnam then a trip to Halong Bay is a must. The best way to experience the bay is on one of the many overnight cruise boats. One night and two days is a enough time to take in the sights and endless...
Hoàn Kiếm Lake, Hang Trong, Hoàn Kiếm, Hanoi, Vietnam
A couple of blocks west of the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Hoan Kiem Lake—meaning Lake of the Restored Sword—is one of Hanoi’s anchors. It contains a number of sites worth visiting, like Ngoc Soc Temple and the picturesque, red-lacquered Huc...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
A short drive south of Da Nang, Hoi An is a spellbinding UNESCO World Heritage site, with intact 16th-century architecture that celebrates its origins as a trading port that long welcomed merchant ships from China, Japan, and Europe. The Old Town...
15 Phố Ngô Quyền, Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 010000, Vietnam
A 1901 landmark in Hanoi’s French Quarter, the colonial-style Sofitel Legend Metropole has long been a celebrity magnet, welcoming presidents, ambassadors, and literary and cinematic royalty into its marble lobby. Somerset Maugham...
Dalat, Lâm Đồng, Vietnam
Vietnamese love the cool climes of this town 5,000 feet above sea level in the highlands of southern Vietnam. Da Lat was "discovered" as a site for a potential town in 1893 by French bacteriologist Alexandre Yersin; before long, it was established...
Boating Through the Jungle
TT. Cái Bè, Cái Bè, Tiền Giang, Vietnam
We arranged a private tour of the Mekong River Delta through the Park Hyatt Saigon. We were driven from the hotel to Cai Be in a Cadillac with snacks and drinks, then escorted to our private river boat (also loaded with fresh fruit, coffee and...
Deo Hai Van, tt. Lăng Cô, Phú Lộc, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam
A 13-mile section of Vietnam's National Route 1A between Da Nang and Hue, the Hai Van Pass might be short in distance, but it’s long on views. Rising up and down the Truong Son range, and with a name that translates to "Ocean Cloud" Pass,...
Hạ Long Bay, Thành phố Hạ Long, Quảng Ninh, Vietnam
The absolutely fantastic Halong Ginger junk cruising on Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. The Ginger is an upscale boat with three decks that house an elegant restaurant, lounge, two bars, a small boutique, library and ten first-class sleeping cabins. When I...
Bãi Sao An Thới, Thị Trấn An Thới, Phú Quốc, An Thới, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
The beach that will leave you speechless. Bai Sao (South Beach - in English) is located on the Vietnamese island, Phu Quoc. This place oozes relaxation. The mood on the island is very different from mainland Vietnam and if you have any inclination...
58 Quốc Tử Giám, Văn Miếu, Đống Đa, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Don't skip Temple of Literature when you visit Hanoi, especially if it is during the time of the New Year Celebrations. This is when students and their families will come and pay a visit and calligraphists will assemble outside the temple and...
Lô B.1/B.4, BT9, Thanh, Ba La, Hà Đông, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
My first day in Ha Noi, I was lucky enough to meet up with fellow AFAR traveler Heather, who also aimlessly wanders to get a sense of a new place. Soon after dropping off our bags, we started following our curiosities. At some point in the...
