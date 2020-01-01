Cambodia
Collected by Kimberlee Weller
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
My favorite thing to do, when traveling, is wander the streets. It's the best place to people watch, chat with locals, and find food stalls with some of the yummiest eats. Most of the major sights of Phnom Penh are within a short walking distance,...
28 Samdach Preah Thoamak Lekhet Ouk St. (184), Phnom Penh 12206, Cambodia
The Plantation hotel opened up in late 2011 just down the street from my house. It's great for lots of reasons: rooms and facilities are spread across several historical buildings that were slated for demolition (and saved by this project),...
126 Preah Norodom Blvd (41), Phnom Penh, Cambodia
The last stop on our Sunday morning Khmer Architecture Tour (check them out at www.ka-tours.org) was this apartment block. One of the only high rise housing projects of its kind in a city full of villas and shophouses, it was built in the late...
Siem Reap Angkor High School Road Siem Reap, Krong Siem Reap 17254, Cambodia
Upon arrival, after a long, dusty drive from Phnom Penh, we were greeted like old friends and given sweet welcome drinks, garnished with orchids, in silver cups and refreshing cool towels. The best way I can describe this boutique hotel is it's...
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Unlike some of the other places you will visit throughout Asia, the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh actually has a King living in it. Constructed in the 1860's, the palace has been the home to all royalty since, with exception to the time around the...
ផ្លូវជើងឯក, Phnom Penh, Cambodia
So as to not repeat the past, we must learn from it, even when it is difficult to face. Visiting the Buddhist memorial at Choeung Ek is one of those experiences. Located outside the city of Phnom Penh is the memorial and burial site of the victims...
ផ្សារធំថ្មី, Calmette St. (53), Phnom Penh, Cambodia
The Sorya shopping mall next to Central Market (Phsar Thmei) has one of Phnom Penh's best views, at least until the many skyscrapers currently underway are completed. Take the elevator (or escalator, but be warned that patience if required) all...
48a Oknha Chrun You Hak St. (294), Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Don't worry, I did sample traditional Khmer and Cambodian food in Phnom Penh but a friend who used to live there highly recommended Yumi and I'm so glad we took her advice. Set in a restored red lacquered shop house, Yumi's barbecue ribs, pumpkin...
92 Rukhak Vithei Daun Penh Sangkat Wat Phnom Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh 12302, Cambodia
Launched in 1929 with a glamorous opening party attended by royalty, this grande dame has long been the most elegant hotel in the Cambodian capital, hosting everyone from Charlie Chaplin to foreign journalists covering the civil war. Part of the...
