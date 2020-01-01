cambodia
Collected by michele watson
ផ្ទះគ្មានលេខ ផ្លូវលេខ26 ភូមិវត្តបូព៌ សង្កាត់សាលាកុំរើក, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Situated among lotus ponds and palm gardens, the buildings at Angkor Village incorporate native Southeast Asian hardwoods and mimic traditional Khmer architectural styles. Ride on an elephant to Phnom Bakheng hill and watch the sunset or explore...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Chocolate Rd, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
A meal at HAVEN if you stay in Siem Reap, Cambodia is an absolute must. Located next to Angkor High School, the food is great, the staff incredibly polite and helpful, and the whole dining experience really enjoyable. Apart from indulging in a...
Navatu Road, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
We visited the inspiring Green Gecko Project while in Siem Reap. It's an organization run by a husband and wife team who educates and cares for Cambodian street children. This is a great place to volunteer or drop off donations. Green Gecko is...
Jl. Gn. Sari, Peliatan, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Make sure to check everything off your to-do list before staying at Maya Ubud Resort & Spa because you'll immediately melt into the landscape and never want to leave. The tiered layout and minimal design seamlessly intertwine with the jungle...
Kabin Buri District, Prachin Buri, Thailand
The train was probably the best decision I have made as a form of transportation in Thailand. We woke up early to catch the 5:55am train at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok to Aranyaprathet. Then it was only a ten minute tuk tuk ride to the...
