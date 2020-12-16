Cambodia
Collected by Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert
Wandering around Siem Reap and Angkor Wat
ផ្ទះគ្មានលេខ ផ្លូវលេខ26 ភូមិវត្តបូព៌ សង្កាត់សាលាកុំរើក, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Situated among lotus ponds and palm gardens, the buildings at Angkor Village incorporate native Southeast Asian hardwoods and mimic traditional Khmer architectural styles. Ride on an elephant to Phnom Bakheng hill and watch the sunset or explore...
812, Kampong Phluk, Cambodia
Kompong Phluk is a floating village located in the middle of Cambodia's largest lake, Tonle Sap. The term “floating” is a bit misleading: the houses are actually built on very tall stilts around 8 meters high. During the rainy season, the lake...
Cambodia
Ancient Khmers carved phalluses into the river in hopes that the water running over them would bring fertility to the river below. This is a nice short hike to take while enjoying a picnic lunch at the top.
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Better known as the Tomb Raider Temple since its starring role in the Hollywood movie of the same name, Ta Prohm has at least as much star quality as Angelina Jolie. Cloaked in dappled shadow and locked in the embrace of the vast root systems that...
Old Market Bridge, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
The Passage is a lively pedestrian street in the heart of the Old Market District of Siem Reap lined with restaurants, pubs, hotels and galleries. I highly recommend the restaurant Chamkar for its Cambodian-French style vegetarian dishes that...
Navatu Road, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
We visited the inspiring Green Gecko Project while in Siem Reap. It's an organization run by a husband and wife team who educates and cares for Cambodian street children. This is a great place to volunteer or drop off donations. Green Gecko is...
Angkor Archeological Park, Angkor Thom, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Giant stone faces greet visitors as they enter the Bayon complex. This ancient Khmer center houses over 200 of these serene faces, with theories they were modeled after the bodhisattva (enlightened being) or the Bhuddist king, Jayavarman VII, who...
Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
Although the temples at Angkor Archaeological Park are a potent symbol of Cambodian pride, no one site around Siem Reap is more important to the country than Tonle Sap. As one of the world's most varied and productive ecosystems, the lake is of...
Angkor Archaeological Park, Krong Siem Reap 17000, Cambodia
Exploring an old sandstone passageway in the Bhuddist temple of Banteay Kdei (Citadel of Monks). This temple is south of the popular Ta Prohm and not as widely visited since much of the structure has collapsed. If not on a shoe string budget, I...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
