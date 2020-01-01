Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

California's Central Coast

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Running from Point Conception to Monterey this is one of the most magical areas of California and one of the most beautiful. The drive along the coast is breath-taking and there is something for everyone to do - forests, beaches, resorts, retreats, camping, fine dining to burritos, there truly is something for everyone.
Save Place

Nepenthe

48510 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
This restaurant/shoppe/cafe along Highway 1 in Big Sur has one of the best views in the area. The restaurant serves a full menu, but you can head to the terrace above the shoppe and enjoy a nice cup of coffee and ocean for miles.
More Details >
Save Place

A Taste of Monterey

700 Cannery Row KK, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
A Taste of Monterey is kind of hard to find, it's located on Cannery Row in Monterrey- you have to go to the back of a little shopping square beside the courtyard to find it. Because of this, it's rarely crowded since many tourists probably don't...
More Details >
Save Place

Carmel Food Tours

9th Ave &, San Carlos St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
Carmel is a gorgeous little town nestled on California's Central Coast. There's hiking in nearby Big Sur, wine tasting, the aquarium in Monterrey is 10 minutes north of Carmel and lots of unique shopping and dining right there in Carmel. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Henry Miller Memorial Library

48603 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
The Henry Miller Memorial Library is a bookshop–cultural center dedicated to the bohemian author who once called Big Sur home. It has become a hot spot for concerts by the likes of Gillian Welch and Arcade Fire and a Thursday night summer...
More Details >
Save Place

Friends of the Elephant Seal

Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA 93452, USA
We were driving south from Monterey, hugging the coastline for the views, when we found the elephant seals. Thousands of them, heaved up onto stretches of sand to give birth and suckle fat-rich milk into skinny black pups, the males keeping a...
More Details >
Save Place

Big Sur River Inn and Restaurant

46800 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Most people drive Highway 1 through Big Sur, but each April, a few thousand crazy people like myself decide to run 26.2 miles from Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park to Carmel. The course has plenty of grueling stretches, such as the two windy miles of...
More Details >
Save Place

Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park

52801 California State Route 1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
After five hours in the car, I was more than happy to hop out and hike the 1.4 miles out to Pfeiffer Burns State Park and get the prize of a beautiful waterfall. The water's color is an unreal sea blue/green that I have never seen before. The best...
More Details >
Save Place

Pfeiffer-Big Sur State Park

45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Initially, we were going to hike another trail further down the road but when we arrived, the portion we wanted to hike was closed due to a landslide. We headed back north and decided to hike this trail since we pass the trail head often. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Big Sur River Inn

46800 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Although the Big Sur Inn is a fantastic place on its own, the claptrap dining bus at the gas station has some pretty great food. There are fantastically fresh sandwiches and pastries and they do a mean espresso. And eating them in a fun and funky...
More Details >
Save Place

Point Lobos State Reserve

62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
I've been all over the California coast and Point Lobos is my favorite place to hike. We have hiked every trail in this reserve and never tire of this magical place. You can see many animals, such as sea otters, seals, elephant seals,sea lions,...
More Details >
Save Place

Asilomar State Beach

The Monterey Bay area on California's central coast is possibly my favorite part of California--it is that beautiful. On a recent cold January morning, I took my dogs to Asilomar State Beach at one end of the town of Pacific Grove. As the clouds...
More Details >
Save Place

De Tierra Vineyards

Mission St &, 5th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921, USA
De Tierra vineyard has a tasting room in Carmel California and they are now offering a food and wine pairing class. Initially, I didn't think much of it since my husband and I are really into food and wine. We just thought this would be a great...
More Details >
Save Place

Treebones Resort

71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature...
More Details >
Save Place

Point Sur

Point Sur, California 93940, USA
On a craggy rock in north Big Sur, the Point Sur lighthouse has beamed through furious fog, rain, and wind since 1889. Volunteers lead moonlit tours from late April through October that allow visitors access to the lighthouse tower, old housing...
More Details >
Save Place

Post Ranch Inn

47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey...
More Details >
Save Place

Glen Oaks Big Sur

47080 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Retro furniture, bright textiles, and in-room yoga mats characterize the Glen Oaks motel. Guests who book the Big Sur Cabin can stargaze from an outdoor clawfoot tub. From $225. (831) 667-2105. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
More Details >
Save Place

Tassajara Zen Mountain Center

39171 Tassajara Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
In 1967, Tassajara (already a storied hot springs resort) became the first Zen monastery outside Japan. Run by the San Francisco Zen Center, the monastery is open to the public from May through September and closed the rest of the year for...
More Details >
Save Place

Andrew Molera State Park

45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
More Details >
Save Place

Esalen Institute

55000 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
I was putting my bags in my car, getting ready to leave, when a man came up to me and said, “Is it really time to go?” I smiled and answered, “No.” There was mutual understanding that nobody is ever ready to leave this place, where a feeling of...
More Details >
Save Place

Passionfish

701 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA
Pacific Grove's Passionfish is enjoyed by both locals and tourists. This simple restaurant focuses their menu on sustainable seafood, local veggies and modestly priced wines. For dessert you must try the lemon verbena creme bruleé... lemony with a...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News This Is the Happiest State in the U.S.
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Air Travel U.S. Customs Is Bringing Preclearance to These Foreign Airports
  4. 4 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  5. 5 Health + Wellness How an Infectious Disease Doctor Protects Against Germs While Traveling

More From AFAR

These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
Capital One Venture Card Raises Its Sign-Up Bonus to 100,000 Miles
Capital One Venture Card Raises Its Sign-Up Bonus to 100,000 Miles
Travel Between New York and London Could Resume as Early as November
Travel Between New York and London Could Resume as Early as November
10 Best Hawaii Airbnbs From Honolulu to Kona
10 Best Hawaii Airbnbs From Honolulu to Kona