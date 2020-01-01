California Girl
Collected by Allison
Big Sur
Save Place
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
We hiked the Ridge, Panorama and Bluffs Loop trail. A 7.5 mile trail with a 1300 ft elevation gain. You can see the ocean to the left and beautiful mountains to the right as you hike along the Ridge Trail portion, the trail then dips down towards...
Save Place
Moonstone Beach, California 93428, USA
The Moonstone Beach boardwalk is located in Cambria, CA and runs along Moonstone Beach Dr. The beach is so called because of the moonstone agate that you can find here, not only agates, but jade, jaspers and other semi-precious stones that are...
Save Place
42401 CA-1, Gualala, CA 95445, USA
Gualala Point has 195 acres of forest land and coastline. We made a long loop from where we parked just off hwy 1 past some campgrounds and then hiked back over 1 and along the Gualala River. It's not a long hike and the trail is mostly flat, with...
Save Place
62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
I've been all over the California coast and Point Lobos is my favorite place to hike. We have hiked every trail in this reserve and never tire of this magical place. You can see many animals, such as sea otters, seals, elephant seals,sea lions,...
Save Place
Cazadero, CA 95421, USA
We hiked the Rhododendron state reserve in March, so the rhododendrons weren't in bloom. May is supposed to be the best time to see the blooms. I did see rhododendron plants in profusion, so I can only imagine how gorgeous this hike will be when...
Save Place
25050 CA-1, Jenner, CA 95450, USA
Salt Point Park is in the Northern part of Sonoma County in California. There are 20 miles of trails in this park and we hiked the Central Trail to the Pygmy Forest and looped around the Prairie to the South Trail to return via the Powerline...
Save Place
Goleta, CA 93117, USA
This is a short little hike from a parking lot to the bluffs across a windswept land of grasses. Nearby is a Monarch butterfly wintering ground. Thousands of Monarch butterflies come here during the winter and hang out in a large grove of...
Save Place
Morro Bay, CA 93442, USA
Portola Point hike is only about two miles long and located just off hwy 1. This short hike gives a 320 ft elevation gain and great views of the Morro Bay area. A morro is the heart of an ancient volcano, Morro Bay in California is named for the...
Save Place
San Ysidro Rd, Montecito, CA 93108, USA
The San Ysidro trail meanders uphill through oak groves. This is about a 4 mile round trip hike with a 650 ft elevation gain. After checking out the falls, we headed back down the trail a short bit before stopping to enjoy our picnic of breads,...
Save Place
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Initially, we were going to hike another trail further down the road but when we arrived, the portion we wanted to hike was closed due to a landslide. We headed back north and decided to hike this trail since we pass the trail head often. The...
Save Place
3550 Pecho Valley Rd, Los Osos, CA 93402, USA
The Montana De Oro state park is located in San Louis Obispo county on the central coast of California. There are many hikes in Montana De Oro state park and this was the longest one we've done yet in this beautiful state park. This was the 7.9...
Save Place
47000 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Highway 1 runs about 90 miles through this rugged Big Sur coastline and is absolutely stunning. The tall and wild Santa Lucia mountains plummet into the energetic Pacific Ocean. Sea otters, which were thought to be extinct, were discovered living...
Save Place
Piedras Blancas, California 93452, USA
Piedras Blancas was one of my favorite spots on our driving trip down the Pacific Highway in California. I could have spent hours watching the elephant seals sun bathe while the young pups clumsily try to wedge their way into the huddle.
Save Place
This Ranch Preserve has several miles of trails that run along the edge of the coastline and up sloping hills into pine forests. I've hiked here several times with my husband and we've seen squirrels, red-tail hawks, kites, egrets, deer, whales,...
Save Place
Lower Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA, USA
Bourbon and Branch is a traditional speakeasy. Their 8 house rules—hushed voices and no cell phones among them—encourage neighborly conversation in a very relaxed setting. It's a great way to meet people if you're traveling alone as...
Save Place
Steiner St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
An estimated 48,000 houses were constructed in San Francisco from 1848 to 1915 in the style typical of the day, with ornate woodwork characteristic of so-called Queen Anne design. Earthquakes and fires, most notably those of 1906, destroyed many—...
Save Place
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
Save Place
45500 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
One of my favorite campgrounds in Big Sur is the big open meadow at Andrew Molera State Park. It's great for large groups and it's one of the best bases for hiking and surfing in the area. More than 20 miles of trails run throughout the park's...
Save Place
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Met's rooftop terrace, open from May to late fall, is a delightful spot for a breath of fresh air. Visitors are treated to unobstructed panoramic views of NYC's skyline and Central Park's lush treetops. The cafe serves wine, beer, specialty...
Save Place
1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
Hotel bars, pools and restaurants are central to the fabulous life in LA. The boutique 1930s Shangri-La Hotel has the only rooftop bar in Santa Monica with ocean views and their poolside patio is a relaxing escape away from the crowds of the pier...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
- 2 Tips + News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trains There’s Now a Direct High-Speed Train From Amsterdam to London
- 4 Tips + News Costa Rica Opens to All U.S. Travelers—No COVID Test or Quarantine Required
- 5 Tips + News Visiting NY, NJ, or CT? You’ll Probably Have to Quarantine as List Hits Record High