California Cousins
Collected by Marty Dorio
Fly to LAX Drive to Tarzana Fly to SF Drive to Muir Woods Drive to Santa Rosa Drive to Napa Drive to SF Fly to Naples FL May 1-3 HYATT VINEYARD CREEK HOTEL 170 Railroad Street Santa Rosa, CA May 3-5 RIVER TERRACE INN 1600 Soscol Ave Napa, CA
1 Muir Woods Rd, Mill Valley, CA 94941, USA
Just 12 miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge is Muir Woods National Monument, a 554-acre park; old-growth coast redwoods, the tallest trees in the world, cover 295 of those acres. Peaceful and lush, the forest is ideal for simply communing with...
16228 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446, USA
Fuel up for a hike at the nearby Armstrong Redwoods reserve at the Big Bottom Market in Guerneville. You'll find snacks, such as cured meats, artisanal pickles, and local cheeses, to enjoy in the picnic area. For something heartier, order the...
219 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The 36-room h2 Hotel in Healdsburg is the perfect Sonoma base. Guests can explore the green roof, lounge by the creekside pool, or rent bikes for cycling to nearby wineries.
1474 Alexander Valley Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Jordan Winery’s new tour explores the 1,200-acre property via Mercedes-Benz coach and stops for wine and food pairings along the way. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
There's something about Healdsburg's grand old Queen Annes, stately Edwardians and rambling California farm houses that suggests another place and time. Walking around the warm, sun-dappled streets, you can't help but imagine the life you'd live...
Healdsburg Ave & Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The city's annual summer concert series brings out every human within miles, for unseemly levels of pleasantness. Balmy evening, nibbles, smuggled wine, good music -- every town should drop everything and build a plaza.
25 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The new Healdsburg Shed is a hub for lovers of all things local, agrarian, and food-related. Stop by to shop the selection of locally made housewares, join a workshop, or just linger over a glass of the on-tap kombucha. It's an ideal breakfast...
Metes & Bounds starts hosting farm-to-table dinners in Sonoma and Marin counties on May 1. The multi course meals are prepared in a yellow school bus retrofitted with a kitchen and grill. This appeared in the May 2014 issue.
7800 Eastside Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Copain Winery in Sonoma started hosting guest chef dinners at its tasting room as part of a Supper Club Series. Copain's winemaker, Wells Guthrie, reaches out to some of his favorite chefs and sommeliers, like Bobby Stuckey and Lachlan...
20 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
The Russian River Valley in Sonoma County is a wonderful day trip from San Francisco. Pack a picnic and reserve a raft from SOAR Inflatables, and spend a summer day moseying down the river. Go early or late in the season to avoid crowds and have...
Florence Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
Sonoma County is recognized for its' wine, cheese, and nature but it is the quirky charm of its residents that give the region unique character worth remembering. On the way to the small town of Sebastopol you'll cruise through rolling hills, past...
