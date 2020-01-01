California Coast
Collected by Breanna Rhoades , AFAR Staff
Big Sur’s winding roads, plunging cliffs and canyon-spanning bridges may cause nausea but they provide some of the most striking scenery in the country. After miles of lush green forests and sapphire blue oceans, the palm trees and turquoise...
1225 Forest Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA
Having lived in France and worked in Switzerland I can tell you I have had my fair share of croissants. The best one I have had is *outside* France! A tiny little bakery in Pacific Grove, CA, Patisserie Bechler beats everything I have had hands...
63025 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Limekiln State Park in Big Sur has it all—beach, woods, and history—and the trails are so short that you can actually see it all. First, follow the half-mile Limekiln Trail along a stream to four metal kilns that once fired limestone rock into...
