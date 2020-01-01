California
Collected by Aliza
448 La Rue Rd, Davis, CA 95616, USA
When I want to experience nature and get away from the city, I head to Davis, just 20 minutes from Sacramento. Davis is home to University of California at Davis and the university's 100-acre arboretum. I love walking the winding paths of the...
800 N St, Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
While San Francisco and L.A. often steal the limelight from Sacramento, I often remind myself that Sacramento has long been the center of much of California's history. The Leland Stanford Mansion is one place where that history is reflected. The...
200 Centennial Dr, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
I had heard that the botanical garden at UC Berkeley in Berkeley, California, was worth visiting, but I didn't expect it to be so beautiful. Set among the hills that rise above the city, the botanical garden seems to go on and on, one beautiful...
Fitz Roy
A great view of Mt. Fitz Roy can done as a day hike from the hiking town of El Chalten in Argentina. The trail starts in the woods, passes over streams, and gives ever more amazing vistas as you climb. For the full experience, you can camp at the...
Marblemount, WA 98267, USA
It's about a ten-mile round-trip, but a summer hike up to Goat Lake in the Central Cascades will reward you with a glacially-colored mirror of snow-clad crags and distant waterfalls. An easy day-hike from Seattle (if you get up early), it's also...
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
