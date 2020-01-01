California
Collected by Nancy Loehrke
2000 N Fuller Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
The trek to the HOLLYWOOD sign may be the most famous L.A. hike to outsiders, but if you're looking for downtown views, celebrity sightings, and a typical L.A.-style glamour hike (not necessarily strenuous, but very fashionable), the 3.3-mile...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
Venice Fishing Pier, Los Angeles, CA 90292, USA
We wandered up Washington, past all the cafes and restaurants, until we hit the beach. And then, the pier. The Venice Fishing Pier dashes straight out into the ocean, cutting its way between brilliant blue waves—surfers on one side, the sandy...
6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
The Farmers Market, next to the Grove shopping center, is a historic L.A. landmark dating to 1934. What was once 12 farmers' fresh produce trucks is now a maze of specialty shops, fruit stands, bakeries, butcheries, permanent eateries, and...
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
My deep love for macarons is no surprise to anyone that knows me, so it's no wonder that after trying perhaps the finest ever in Paris, I'd look for a temporary fix in Los Angeles. This quest led to the discovery of Bottega Louie, one of my...
Los Angeles, CA 90068, USA
A two-day walk that you can join or leave almost anywhere along the route, the Big Parade is a community stroll that starts at the Angel’s Flight Stairway in downtown Los Angeles and ends at the iconic Hollywood sign. Along the way, revelations...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
Piedras Blancas, California 93452, USA
Piedras Blancas was one of my favorite spots on our driving trip down the Pacific Highway in California. I could have spent hours watching the elephant seals sun bathe while the young pups clumsily try to wedge their way into the huddle.
Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA 93452, USA
We were driving south from Monterey, hugging the coastline for the views, when we found the elephant seals. Thousands of them, heaved up onto stretches of sand to give birth and suckle fat-rich milk into skinny black pups, the males keeping a...
San Francisco, CA, USA
There are so many fabulous places in the city that you can go to see and photograph San Francisco and the entire bay area. Some of these are open for the public while others may only be available to guests staying at that particular hotel. So if...
