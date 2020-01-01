California 2016
Collected by Martina Liotti
512 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
"I am grateful" is just one of the ways you order lunch at Cafe Gratitude. "I am whole" is another; as is "I am glorious." Every dish on the menu has a name like this, and whether you're in the mood for gratitude (the community bowl with shredded...
4166 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Vacation Vinyl curates the latest indie releases, vintage finds and eclectic specialty selections. Check their calendar for in store signings and sessions from bands in the city promoting new albums or touring through town.
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
111 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
This bowed silver building stands out among the skyscrapers of Downtown L.A. (though it now has an equally interesting-looking neighbor in the Broad). Those stainless-steel curves have a purpose, though. Architect Frank Gehry designed the...
3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Cliff's Edge is a trendy, tucked-away restaurant and bar that focuses on simplicity and fresh, seasonal ingredients. The foliage-covered patio and deck feel like a treehouse and are perfect for a romantic rendezvous or a date with friends. The...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
9149 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA
Like Five Guys in DC, Whataburger in Texas, and Shake Shack in NYC, In-N-Out is the West Coast burger joint for those in the know. It’s been a SoCal staple since it first opened in 1948 and has since developed a cult-like following...
FIGat7th 735, S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Cupcakes may have changed the world of desserts, but there have been revolutionary changes within the cupcake industry itself. One of the most innovative ideas that has been brought forth is the Cupcake ATM, offered by the Beverly Hills chain,...
267 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212, USA
You can't talk about cafés and coffee shops in Los Angeles without mentioning one of its most popular places: Urth Caffé. For an organic fix, there’s no better place. There are a number of locations throughout the city and...
1 Green Pleasure Pier, Avalon, CA 90704, USA
For the time it takes most Angelenos to commute to work, you can be ferried into the alternate reality of Catalina Island, a romantic escape far from the daily traffic jams and urban sprawl. The evergreen-shrubbed hills spotted with an artists...
