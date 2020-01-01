Cali
Collected by Dee
1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
It's said that the best pizza in the United States is made in Cafe Bianca in Phoenix, AZ and as a pizza aficionado I can stand behind that statement. Enter Local 1205. When asked how Local 1205 created a pizza as good as Bianca they responded, "We...
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
1409 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Firefly is a whimsical one-stop-shop for a variety of eclectic gifts, decorations, and accessories; a cuter, yet more mature Urban Outfitters, if you will. They carry boutique brands for a hodgepodge of items including soaps, candles, jewelry,...
1344 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The TOMS flagship store on Abbot Kinney in Venice is less of a shop and more of a grownup Little Rascals clubhouse, complete with a patio, backyard, and coffee bar. Founded by Blake Mycoskie out of a nearby apartment in 2006, TOMS has helped...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
225 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
There is nothing "misfit" about this restaurant pub. The restaurant opens onto Santa Monica Boulevard close enough to the beach to smell the salt air in the breeze. Located in the historic art deco "Clock Tower" building (1929) the restaurant/bar...
250 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
My editor, Julia Cosgrove and I hopped in her Mini last minute on a Friday and drove to La to check out amazing street art show at the Moca. Many of the artists we highlighted in the Sept/Oct 2011 issue were represented. The show was fantastic and...
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048, USA
The bustling Joan’s on Third gourmet marketplace is a staple of the Los Angeles lunch scene. It is a revolving door of characters for which L.A. is known: celebrities, aspiring actresses, power moms, and entertainment industry executives. However,...
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
2802 Carlsbad Blvd, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
People come from all over the West coast just to fill their bottles with water from this mineral spring in Carlsbad. In 1882, Captain John Frazier, drilled a well for his property and discovered this underground water source. He was suffering a...
664 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Palm Springs is a thrift and vintage hot spot with hand-me-downs from its heyday of the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s. Déjà Vu Vintage Finery is one of the best boutiques to find designer wears and accessories from casual to elegant without the...
2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Sitting near Mount Hollywood in Griffith Park, the Griffith Observatory has a vantage point that allows visitors great views of the HOLLYWOOD sign during the day, and even more fantastic views of the stars at night. The space has plenty...
Mammoth Mountain, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546, USA
Mammoth Mountain is California’s highest ski resort, but the 11,053-foot summit isn’t just about bragging rights. The high elevation means colder temperatures, which usually means more snow. The California ski resort was not developed...
Redondo Beach, CA, USA
Speaking of unlikely art, what a surprise to see local artists exhibiting their work amid the machinery that provides power to the city! The Redondo Beach Art Group holds it annual show in the local power plant with 3 days of fun with music, art,...
1000 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The best seafood in LA is by the beach. Fresh fish is served at an array of dining atmospheres from casual shacks like Malibu Seafood and Reel Inn to fancy restaurants like Moonshadows and Chart House. The fish tacos at James’ Beach are as good as...
