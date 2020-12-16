Cairo—Afar Experiences 2011
Collected by Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff
When Afar comes to town, we have fun.
Save Place
القاهرة, سراى القبة، El-Zaytoun Sharkeya, Zeitoun, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Darb 1718 is an arts center that's really a little neighborhood of workshops in Coptic Cairo where artisans practice traditional Egyptian crafts. At the El Nafeza foundation, they make rice-straw paper completely by hand. Here you can see sheets...
Save Place
A sarcophagus outside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo looks up at the charred remains of the headquarters of the NDP, Hosni Mubarak's party, which ruled Egypt for decades before the January 25 revolution.
Save Place
Al Helmia, El-Khalifa, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Just because the Sultan Hasan Mosque is 600 years old doesn't mean they can't use modern technology to keep it clean.
Save Place
Cairo, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
I'm pretty sure the Arabic on this sign translates to: "Yeah, right."
Save Place
16 Saray El، Gezira St, Omar Al Khayam, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
If I am ever reincarnated as an inanimate object, I wouldn't mind coming back as one of these lanterns.
Save Place
26th of July Corridor, Al Gabalayah, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Mohamed El Sawy, the founder of Culturewheel, an arts and community center on the banks of the Nile in Cairo, treated the Afar Experiences group to a puppet show. Mohamed is in the middle, controlling the puppet of Om Kalthoum, a singer that one...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25