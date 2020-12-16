Where are you going?
Cairo—Afar Experiences 2011

Collected by Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff
When Afar comes to town, we have fun.
El Nafeza Newspaper

القاهرة, سراى القبة، El-Zaytoun Sharkeya, Zeitoun, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Darb 1718 is an arts center that's really a little neighborhood of workshops in Coptic Cairo where artisans practice traditional Egyptian crafts. At the El Nafeza foundation, they make rice-straw paper completely by hand. Here you can see sheets...
Egypt Museum

A sarcophagus outside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo looks up at the charred remains of the headquarters of the NDP, Hosni Mubarak's party, which ruled Egypt for decades before the January 25 revolution.
Mosque-Madrassa of Sultan Hassan

Al Helmia, El-Khalifa, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Just because the Sultan Hasan Mosque is 600 years old doesn't mean they can't use modern technology to keep it clean.
Cairo

Cairo, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
I'm pretty sure the Arabic on this sign translates to: "Yeah, right."
Cairo Marriott Hotel & Omar Khayyam Casino

16 Saray El، Gezira St, Omar Al Khayam, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate 11211, Egypt
If I am ever reincarnated as an inanimate object, I wouldn't mind coming back as one of these lanterns.
El Sawy Culturewheel

26th of July Corridor, Al Gabalayah, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Mohamed El Sawy, the founder of Culturewheel, an arts and community center on the banks of the Nile in Cairo, treated the Afar Experiences group to a puppet show. Mohamed is in the middle, controlling the puppet of Om Kalthoum, a singer that one...
