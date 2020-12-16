Caffeine, Please!

Think outside the Starbucks: Seattle is rich in local roasters and coffee shops for your caffeine fix. Craving an espresso, or just want to enjoy a hot cup of tea on a rainy day? Sample Stumptown’s single-origin beans, try Victrola’s free cupping events, or enjoy the modern, unfussy décor at Remedy Teas. (And yes, Starbucks does have a new roastery and tasting room on Capitol Hill, where you can talk coffee with baristas and try exclusive blends.)