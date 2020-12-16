Caffeine, Please!
Collected by Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert
Think outside the Starbucks: Seattle is rich in local roasters and coffee shops for your caffeine fix. Craving an espresso, or just want to enjoy a hot cup of tea on a rainy day? Sample Stumptown’s single-origin beans, try Victrola’s free cupping events, or enjoy the modern, unfussy décor at Remedy Teas. (And yes, Starbucks does have a new roastery and tasting room on Capitol Hill, where you can talk coffee with baristas and try exclusive blends.)
411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
Pike Place Market, Seattle, WA, USA
In Seattle, coffeeshops are for both ritual and rendezvous, a refuge from the dripping grey: caffeination, conversation, insulation, motivation, introspection, observation...
925 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
In the heart of downtown, Belle Epicurean is located inside the Fairmont Hotel, but has a small storefront on 4th Avenue. Step inside this tiny French bakery and inhale the aroma of croissants, macarons, and other confections. Belle serves...
10600 NE 9th Pl, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Top Pot is a Seattle area must. The staff is always friendly and kind, and the donuts and coffee are to die for. I try and go at least once a week. I love the raspberry glazed (pictured) but you can’t go wrong with anything here. They have all the...
5405 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107, USA
With over 150 varieties of loose leaf teas and tisanes and a great seasonal crepes menu (with gluten free options) - Miro Tea is my favorite spot in historic downtown Ballard for a late brunch. The interior is made up of a stylishly mismatched set...
1005 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Caffe Vita is an independently owned Seattle coffee company that's been roasting coffee locally since 1995. The Capitol Hill location isn't the original store (that's in Queen Anne), but it is one of the nicest — a large, two-story place with...
1117 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
435 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
A Seattle institution with a focus on sustainably sourced and fair trade coffee, Caffe Ladro has been around since the early 1990s, and now offers 14 locations around town. Each coffee shop has its own decor and a slightly different feel, but all...
345 15th Ave E Suite 103, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
If you're allergic to doilies and calico prints, not to worry: Remedy Teas is a far cry from the frou-frou tearooms you're used to. Modern and minimalistic, with clean white decor, the most eye-catching feature of their cafe is the rows of big...
1215 4th Ave #100, Seattle, WA 98161, USA
Although the joke about there being a Starbucks on every Seattle street corner has some truth to it, it is possible to find independent coffee shops downtown, and Café Migliori is one that devotees swear by. They serve their own freshly roasted...
2504 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Seattleites have no lack of choices when it comes to independent coffee roasters — and their neighborhood cafes. Known as the “Home of the Velvet Foam,” Uptown Espresso is so enamored of their rich, velvety steamed milk that they’ve even named...
1124 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Get close to your coffee at the 15,000-square-foot Starbucks Roastery in Capitol Hill, not far from downtown Seattle. Here, Starbucks Reserve limited-edition coffees are created from the rarest and most unique beans. Watch coffee beans being...
1003 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Call it coffee with a mission: Storyville Coffee is dedicated to ending human trafficking, and donates a portion of its profits to reputable anti-trafficking organizations. So every time you order a beautifully decorated cappuccino, or enjoy a...
