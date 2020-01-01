Cafes and Munchies
Collected by Charlotte Steppling
2787 Preston Rd #1100, Frisco, TX 75034, USA
Unlike most barbecue joints, Fadis has all the flavor of a Texan grill without the calories. Using Mediterranean spices and fresh ingredients, they create delicious middle eastern dishes worth trying. Even if you've already eaten, their selection...
Hayes Valley, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
Consistently ranked in Top 5/10 lists for the best San Francisco Bay Area Food Truck list, Mama's Empanadas is a food truck with a seemingly strange food combination: empanadas and pasta. But Mama—born in Chile and raised in Italy—makes it work....
1315 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94107, USA
Be sure to check out their website for the lovely story as to how the original Farley's location began. Know that this is the perfect place in Potrero Hill for coffee, tea, community and most definitely, your favorite magazines. If you're waiting...
437 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102, USA
While in line at Chantal Guillon, I overheard a patron say, "There are too many." Yes, there are many macarons in pastel colors lining the glass case and cafe. And, thankfully, you can buy a box of one of each flavor: Persian rose, salted caramel,...
3639 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Pickup the best local food products the bay area has to offer at Bi-Rite Market. The Mission was not always the pantheon of San Francisco nouveau cuisine that it is today. Now, the area—especially the block of 18th Street between Guerrero and...
442 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA
Despite its tongue-in-cheek name, this sweets shop and cafe located in the gritty Tenderloin district is one of my favorite finds in San Francisco. The salted caramels here melt in your mouth. They also have a good variety of coffees from...
746 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
You might have caught wind of some recent buzz about this contemporary patisserie with its unveiling of the haute dog, Craftsman and Wolves Chef William Werner’s upscale version of the classic American food (think better meat and a flaky, buttery...
355 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Is Bar Agricole the best bar in the city? It’s certainly in the top five, based on the groundbreaking cocktail program developed by bartender and owner Thad Vogler; the award-winning architecture and interior design by local favorite Aidlin...
730 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Overlooking Yerba Buena Gardens is a wonderful tea café called Samovar. This is the place for tea connoisseurs as they offer tea varieties from all over the world as well as limited edition teas. Samovar also offers tea and food pairings...
4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Outerlands is an Outer Sunset institution. The small restaurant near Ocean Beach serves local, organic cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Covered floor-to-ceiling in warm, rough-hewn wood, the interior invites lingering over an artisan cocktail or...
2406 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
Opened in 2005 by husband and wife duo Annie and Craig Stoll, Pizzeria Delfina’s original Mission location became an instant hit in San Francisco. The pizzeria is an annex to Delfina restaurant, their first James Beard Award–winning venture, and...
Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
R. Jardim Botânico, 632 - LOJA A - Jardim Botânico, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22461-010, Brazil
Acai became popular in the US several years ago, but Brazilians have been enjoying this antioxidant-rich superfruit for years. A berry-like fruit of of the Acai palm that is native to Central and South America, it is mixed with Guarana and blended...
416 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
The Fig Tree Cafe, located in the eclectic, historic community of Hillcrest in San Diego, is one of my favorite places to start a relaxing weekend. They have a great menu of homemade items, and you definitely have to try the house-made rosemary...
PR-110R, Aguadilla Pueblo, Aguadilla 00603, Puerto Rico
We found the best spot for the freshest açai bowl on the west coast of Puerto Rico. Da Bowls in Aguadilla beats anything in Rincon or anywhere else on the island. Mix and match your own, or go with their selection. We chose the Reef Bowl, which...
21 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The French are well known for their delicate baguettes, the ricH butter croissants, and sweet and colorful macaroons. Macaroons or in French ‘le macaron,’ are small round meringue like cookies, made of sugar and eggs, stuffed with light cream or...
Østergade 61, 1100 København, Denmark
Cafe Norden is where it's at. My meal was so satisfying overall, but what I left remembering most was the fresh bread. You must try traditional Nordic dark rye bread regardless while in Denmark. It's as dense as banana bread, has a nutty and...
13 Rue de la Butte aux Cailles, 75013 Paris, France
A tiny resto nestled in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. A short walk from the metro station Place d'Italie, this 18-seater offers pages of delicious crêpes and scrumptious bowls of cider to wash it all down with. One of those places that leaves...
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
