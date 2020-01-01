Cadiz-Portugal 9/16
Largo do Chafariz de Dentro, 1100-139 Lisboa, Portugal
This square is located in the oldest and one of the most typical neighborhoods in Lisbon. Yes, typical houses, old cafes, and grocery shops can still be found here. If you hear hollering out a window, don’t worry, probably it's just someone...
Largo Oliveirinha 1, 1249-970 Lisboa, Portugal
Sit at one of the many vista points in Lisbon or have a drink in a rooftop bar with a terrace, and enjoy the sunset over the dark red rooftops.
Lisboa 1100-341, 1100-393 Buenos Aires
This is the place to visit if you are looking for a multicultural neighborhood that is getting better and safer every day that passes. Near Mouraria, once a degraded neighborhood, you will find Martim Moniz’s Square—full of life, with many kiosks...
Praça Dom Pedro IV 6, 1100-200 Lisboa, Portugal
There is a fado song proclaiming that all artists and fado singers come to A Tendinha, here in one of the oldest areas in Lisbon, founded in 1840. At Rossio, between the old cafes like Suiça and Nicola and on the other side of the D. Maria II...
Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
In the 20th century, the Church of Santa Engrácia was converted into the national pantheon, in which important Portuguese personalities are buried. The first stone of the present building was placed in 1682; it was the first baroque-style building...
Praça dos Restauradores, 1250-096 Lisboa, Portugal
Here is a boutique Hotel with a perfect location. From here you can walk to many Lisbon attractions. Go straight through Augusta Street (main pedestrian street) and you will be at Praça do Comércio and next to the river. Go for a walk at Bairro...
A wonderful walled city, Cadiz has a marvelous atmosphere. Beautiful landscaping adorns the streets, and the crashing of the waves is the perfect background music as you take in the walk along the seaside. Start near the cathedral to get the full...
Iberia
In the Alentejo of Portugal there are fields of ancient cork trees. Every seven years a tree has the bark stripped off leaving a red trunk. The Portuguese say the trees are blushing because they feel naked. The cork used to be used for corks in...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
R. de Cândido dos Reis 36, 4000 Porto, Portugal
A retro-inspired shop in Porto’s city center, A Vida Portuguesa carries everyday items—handcrafted Claus Porto soaps, Couto toothpaste, Emilio Braga notebooks—displayed like museum artifacts.Rua Galeria de Paris 20, first floor, 351/222-022-105 ...
R. Me. Deus 4, 1900-312 Lisboa, Portugal
Azulejos (glazed tiles) are a ubiquitous decoration throughout Portugal. They cover the facades and interiors of many houses in Lisbon, and are even used as historical markers. The Museu Nacional do Azulejo, located in a 16th-century convent,...
The Troncalhada salina (salt pans) in Aveiro, Portugal is one of the salt pans that still operates in the area. The works are well run and fascinating. You can watch the worker as he scrapes the drying salt with his tools. He gathers it into a...
R. Dr. Pereira Caldas 189, 4815 Vizela, Portugal
Widely acclaimed by its array of mini dishes called Petiscos, Restaurant Rainha, has become a synonym of traditional northern portuguese cuisine in the little, but very pictorest town of Vizela. They say that there is no hospitality like the one...
Q.ta da Aveleda, 4560 Penafiel, Portugal
In the distance, a decadent warehouse is engulfed by the lush green plethora of fauna that makes up the Quinta da Aveleda’s wine estate. Victor, our guide and green wine expert, meticulously inserts the rusted brass key into the wagon size dark...
