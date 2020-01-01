cabo
Collected by Linda Phillips
List View
Map View
Save Place
One of the great pleasures of traveling in Mexico is visiting traditional local markets, which sell everything from produce and household goods to handcrafts and textiles. In San Jose del Cabo, the local artisans' market, or Plaza Artesanos, is...
Save Place
Alvaro Obregon 12, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Every Thursday night during the months of November to June, San Jose de Cabo's galleries stay open late for Art Walk. You can join other art lovers on a casual stroll through the Art District's many galleries, enjoying work in various media from...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Gallery District, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
The church of the mission of San Jose del Cabo is simple, both inside and out, but one of its charms is a special area where locals tie ribbons with petitions for divine intervention or expressions of thanks written on them. If you'd like to join...
Save Place
Calle Manuel Doblado, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Visitors who come to Tequila to eat—it is a restaurant, after all—won't be disappointed. With caught-the-same-day seafood and beef, poultry, and vegetables sourced from Mexico, the menu offers plenty of delicious dishes, including a grilled...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo 9, Gallery District, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Huichol beaded masks and animal figurines, yarn paintings, ceramics, and bright oil and acrylic paintings are the specialties at this art gallery in San José del Cabo. Practical ready-to-take-home items include bowls and other kitchen items,...
Save Place
Ignacio Zaragoza 20, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
One-hundred-fifty-year-old walls and tropical foliage frame the courtyard dining area at La Panga Antigua, an enchanting restaurant in downtown San José del Cabo. Walking through the unassuming front door is like taking a step back in time;...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Central Plaza is a lovely place to spend the day and watch the community wind down in the evening. During the day, the plaza is full of music and children playing, and the surrounding streets are full of restaurants, shops, and art galleries. As...
Save Place
Calle José Ma. Morelos y Pavón Sn, Downtown, Cabo San Lucas Centro, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Chef Juan Eumir specializes in what he refers to as "spontaneous cuisine," an approach to cooking that doesn't rely on recipes and is based almost entirely on what the chef has available at any given moment. Eumir says his cooking is informed by...
Save Place
Blvd. Paseo de la Marina, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Each Saturday from October to July (and once a month in August and September), the marina of Cabo San Lucas becomes a stage for local artists, musicians, and performers to peddle their wares and showcase their creative skills in the Circuito...
Save Place
San Ignacio, Los Cangrejos, 23473 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
It's amazing to think that the gray whale trundles its massive body—an average weight of 26 tons and an average length of 40 feet—on the longest migration journey of all mammals: nearly 10,000 miles from the Arctic to Mexico's Baja California...
Save Place
El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall. Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores,...
Save Place
Manta, tucked into the Cape Hotel, is one of the most recent dining rooms opened by star-chef Enrique Olvera. Here, in a one-of-a-kind setting, Olvera mixes regional ingredients with elements of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to create unparalleled...
Save Place
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Save Place
Divers and snorkelers should head to Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park, located about two hours drive north of Los Cabos. Cabo Pulmo Reef looks like an underwater garden of sea fans, brain coral, purple snails and more than 200 species of fish. Get...
Save Place
Avenida del Pescador, Medano s/n, El Medano Ejidal, 23453 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
In recent years, one restaurant has set the bar for cool in Cabo San Lucas. Bar Esquina, the Bahia Hotel & Beach House’s on-site bar and grill, features a chic casbah-like design aesthetic, a menu built on Mexican and Mediterranean...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever