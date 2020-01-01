Cabo
Collected by Rosamund Johnson
List View
Map View
Save Place
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Save Place
Miguel Hidalgo S/N, Gallery District, Centro, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
The church of the mission of San Jose del Cabo is simple, both inside and out, but one of its charms is a special area where locals tie ribbons with petitions for divine intervention or expressions of thanks written on them. If you'd like to join...
Save Place
Degollado, El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja has a reputation for attracting folks who like to live off the grid, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle and creating their own eccentric businesses. One of those is Art & Beer. The name says it all, really; this spot is worth a stop for its art...
Save Place
San Ignacio, Los Cangrejos, 23473 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
It's amazing to think that the gray whale trundles its massive body—an average weight of 26 tons and an average length of 40 feet—on the longest migration journey of all mammals: nearly 10,000 miles from the Arctic to Mexico's Baja California...
Save Place
Calle Lás Ánimas s/n, Ánimas Bajas, Animas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Los Cabos has more than offer than sand and sea. This tip of the Baja Peninsula has deep farming roots. Huerta los Tamarindos organic farm offers farm tours and cooking classes. Harvest ingredients from the fields and prepare a four-course meal...
Save Place
Calle José Ma. Morelos y Pavón Sn, Downtown, Cabo San Lucas Centro, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Chef Juan Eumir specializes in what he refers to as "spontaneous cuisine," an approach to cooking that doesn't rely on recipes and is based almost entirely on what the chef has available at any given moment. Eumir says his cooking is informed by...
Save Place
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever