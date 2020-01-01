cabo
Collected by s davis
List View
Map View
Save Place
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Save Place
Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Un-Cruise Adventures is all about experiences: not only cruising on the open seas, but exploring a place by kayak, by snorkel, and other off-the-beaten-path explorations. It's a small ship cruising experience that summers in Alaska and winters in...
Save Place
Boulevard Paseo de la Marina Lt 7-A, Centro, Marina, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
For $170pp you can spend some time swimming with the dolphins. It's hard to resist the temptation of being in the water with these incredible creatures. Google "cabo adventures"
Save Place
Blvd. Paseo de la Marina, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Each Saturday from October to July (and once a month in August and September), the marina of Cabo San Lucas becomes a stage for local artists, musicians, and performers to peddle their wares and showcase their creative skills in the Circuito...
Save Place
Km 1.2, Todos los Santos-Cabo San Lucas Lt 1, El Arenal, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
One of the newest "restaurants" in Los Cabos isn't to be found on the ground, but in the sky. "Dinner in the Sky" is the Los Cabos version of an increasingly popular international trend: dining above a spectacular vista, held aloft by the arm of a...
Save Place
San Jose, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
If spotting Cabo's Pacific bottlenose or Pacific white-sided dolphins in the wild has made you keen for a closer encounter with the gentle marine mammals, you can sign up for a dolphin swim experience. Though you can't splash in the sea with...
Save Place
San Ignacio, Los Cangrejos, 23473 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
It's amazing to think that the gray whale trundles its massive body—an average weight of 26 tons and an average length of 40 feet—on the longest migration journey of all mammals: nearly 10,000 miles from the Arctic to Mexico's Baja California...
Save Place
Boulevard Paseo de la Marina S/N, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Guides take you off the beaten path—literally—for a scenic desert drive in an open-wheel vehicle you pilot yourself. Tours range from one-third- and half-day options to four-day trips that show off Baja California's rugged beauty and uncover...
Save Place
Playa El Medano, Zona del Arroyo, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Instructors certified by the United States Parachute Association perform tandem jumps with brave souls who want to feel as if they're soaring straight down from the sun. Views are epic on this adventure, as you free fall toward the famous Arch of...
Save Place
El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall. Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores,...
Save Place
Sometimes, you just have to satisfy your sweet tooth and the only thing that will do is a French pastry—even if you're in Mexico. French pastry chef Jacques Chretien can help out; his French Riviera Bistro has pastry cases full of chocolate,...
Save Place
Calle Sexta Avenida, El Arenal, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Save Place
Calle José Ma. Morelos y Pavón Sn, Downtown, Cabo San Lucas Centro, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Chef Juan Eumir specializes in what he refers to as "spontaneous cuisine," an approach to cooking that doesn't rely on recipes and is based almost entirely on what the chef has available at any given moment. Eumir says his cooking is informed by...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever