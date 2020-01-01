Where are you going?
Las Ventanas al Paraíso, a Rosewood Resort

Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Cabo San Lucas

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
Un-Cruise Adventures is all about experiences: not only cruising on the open seas, but exploring a place by kayak, by snorkel, and other off-the-beaten-path explorations. It's a small ship cruising experience that summers in Alaska and winters in...
Cabo Adventures

Boulevard Paseo de la Marina Lt 7-A, Centro, Marina, 23410 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
For $170pp you can spend some time swimming with the dolphins. It's hard to resist the temptation of being in the water with these incredible creatures. Google "cabo adventures"
Circuito Cultural of Cabo San Lucas

Blvd. Paseo de la Marina, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Each Saturday from October to July (and once a month in August and September), the marina of Cabo San Lucas becomes a stage for local artists, musicians, and performers to peddle their wares and showcase their creative skills in the Circuito...
Dinner in the Sky

Km 1.2, Todos los Santos-Cabo San Lucas Lt 1, El Arenal, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
One of the newest "restaurants" in Los Cabos isn't to be found on the ground, but in the sky. "Dinner in the Sky" is the Los Cabos version of an increasingly popular international trend: dining above a spectacular vista, held aloft by the arm of a...
Marina Puerto Los Cabos

San Jose, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
If spotting Cabo's Pacific bottlenose or Pacific white-sided dolphins in the wild has made you keen for a closer encounter with the gentle marine mammals, you can sign up for a dolphin swim experience. Though you can't splash in the sea with...
San Ignacio

San Ignacio, Los Cangrejos, 23473 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
It's amazing to think that the gray whale trundles its massive body—an average weight of 26 tons and an average length of 40 feet—on the longest migration journey of all mammals: nearly 10,000 miles from the Arctic to Mexico's Baja California...
Wide Open Cabo

Boulevard Paseo de la Marina S/N, Centro, Marina, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Guides take you off the beaten path—literally—for a scenic desert drive in an open-wheel vehicle you pilot yourself. Tours range from one-third- and half-day options to four-day trips that show off Baja California's rugged beauty and uncover...
Skydiving in Cabo San Lucas

Playa El Medano, Zona del Arroyo, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Instructors certified by the United States Parachute Association perform tandem jumps with brave souls who want to feel as if they're soaring straight down from the sun. Views are epic on this adventure, as you free fall toward the famous Arch of...
Puerto Paraiso Mall

El Medano Ejidal, Marina, 23479 Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico
If you've had a tough time finding authentic souvenirs, you might find something suitable in an unlikely place: Cabo's biggest shopping mall. Puerto Paraiso may be the last place you'd think about going while in Cabo, but it has several stores,...
French Riviera

Sometimes, you just have to satisfy your sweet tooth and the only thing that will do is a French pastry—even if you're in Mexico. French pastry chef Jacques Chretien can help out; his French Riviera Bistro has pastry cases full of chocolate,...
Vitrofusión y Arte Glass Factory

Calle Sexta Avenida, El Arenal, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Unlike most parts of Mexico, Los Cabos isn't really known for locally made crafts, but a welcome exception is Vitrofusión y Arte, where artisans blow and pull glass into dozens of shapes and figures. Tours are available, but if you're short on...
El Espontáneo

Calle José Ma. Morelos y Pavón Sn, Downtown, Cabo San Lucas Centro, 23450 Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Chef Juan Eumir specializes in what he refers to as "spontaneous cuisine," an approach to cooking that doesn't rely on recipes and is based almost entirely on what the chef has available at any given moment. Eumir says his cooking is informed by...
More Details >

