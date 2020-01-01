CA Road Trip
Collected by Megan Chang
The Monterey Bay area on California's central coast is possibly my favorite part of California--it is that beautiful. On a recent cold January morning, I took my dogs to Asilomar State Beach at one end of the town of Pacific Grove. As the clouds...
Johnson Pier, El Granada, CA 94019, USA
You came all the way to San Francisco and you're going to let some stranger in a chef's hat cook your dungeness crab for you? Pshaw. There's a little-known alternative, even among locals, that's far more fun: Zip down the coast half an hour to...
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
Black Sand Beach, California, USA
We began our walk up the Lost Coast Trail by enjoying Black Sands Beach, which doesn't really have very much sand, in the Kings Range National Conservation Area. For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on...
Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
After the big crab cake event at the Mendocino Crab & Wine Days festival, a walk to the windy shore provided a bracing, refreshing break from the weekend's indulgences.
Morro Bay, CA, USA
A "morro" is the plug of an ancient volcano and there are several found in San Louis Obispo county in California. The most famous is found right off the coast in Morro Bay, California. Morro Bay has several restaurants, a marina, a tiny aquarium...
8501 CA-128, Philo, CA 95466, USA
This unpretentious tasting room is set in gorgeous country. Stop for a picnic--and some sips of brut rose--if you're cutting across the Anderson Valley en route to the Mendocino Coast.
48510 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
This restaurant/shoppe/cafe along Highway 1 in Big Sur has one of the best views in the area. The restaurant serves a full menu, but you can head to the terrace above the shoppe and enjoy a nice cup of coffee and ocean for miles.
Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
this one in Sausalito, next to the dry cleaners.
Junipero St, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93921, USA
The Cheese Shop has been here in Carmel since 1973 and is a delightful place for lovers of cheese. They have every kind you can imagine- hard, soft, creamy, cow, goat, sheep, Swiss, French, Italian, beer, truffle, honey, etc. You're bound to...
1 Pilot Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
While many visit Carmel By The Sea for a weekend getaway, near by Carmel Valley is my preference for a weekend retreat as home base. It feels more worn in a beautiful livable sort if way. After an afternoon of exploring the shops and tasting rooms...
Pacific Grove, CA, USA
Pacific Grove is a quaint town on the Monterey Peninsula and a tranquil place to admire Pacific views of the ocean or the monarchs when they're traveling through the area. The coastal landscape was swarmed by fiery ice plants when we visited in...
48123 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
New safari tents at an iconic central California coast resort invite guests to glamp under the redwood trees. Nightly turndown service, included. Big Sur is once again open for business following last spring’s debilitating mud slides, and autumn...
