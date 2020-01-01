CA COast
Collected by Kraig Hamady
Big Sur’s winding roads, plunging cliffs and canyon-spanning bridges may cause nausea but they provide some of the most striking scenery in the country. After miles of lush green forests and sapphire blue oceans, the palm trees and turquoise...
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
Mt. Whitney, California, USA
This was the view out of my tent opening as I went to bed early to prepare for my Summit bid on the Mountaineers Trail on Mount Whitney. Without another team in sight, and with Iceberg Lake all to ourselves, this was a great way to end the day.
Black Sand Beach, California, USA
We began our walk up the Lost Coast Trail by enjoying Black Sands Beach, which doesn't really have very much sand, in the Kings Range National Conservation Area. For the next 24 miles from Black Sands Beach, the Lost Coast Trail is primarily on...
Point Reyes Station, CA 94956, USA
The craggy-rock view from the top of the staircase out to the Point Reyes National Seashore looks just fine from the top. But you didn't drive all this way to stand at the top while everyone else descends to see the historic Point Reyes...
Petaluma Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472, USA
The Sea Ranch, a community located three hours north of San Francisco on the coast, comes close to Utopia for me. Founded by a group of UC Berkeley architects in the 1960s, Sea Ranch was conceived as a rustic escape from the city. The houses are...
1141 N Main St, Fort Bragg, CA 95437, USA
Residents of misty, moody Ft. Bragg used to throw their garbage from the cliffs above this beach. Entire cars, thrown into the surf. Then they cleaned it up. Decades later, what remains is just a pretty beach and a seemingly endless amount of...
3095 CA-1, Bodega Bay, CA 94923, USA
Many car commercials have been filmed along this stretch of the iconic California road. The hairpin turns and switchbacks make it a wild ride for some, but the views to the west (the ocean) and the east (Northern California's inimitable green...
I discovered this Marin Headlands view of the Golden Gate Bridge on one of my very first trips to San Francisco. In my three-plus years living in the Bay Area, I still haven’t found a view to top it. My favorite time to visit is just after sunset,...
San Francisco, CA, USA
One of the easiest ways to get amazing views in sf. You can continue up to the Marin headlands and even go out to the lighthouse.
2889 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There is no better way to begin the grand taco crawl down California’s coast than by visiting one of San Francisco’s most famed taquerias. If you ask a local, chances are that La Taqueria is going to be an honorable mention. Accolades hang on the...
1999 Pescadero Creek Rd, Pescadero, CA 94060, USA
Mercado & Taqueria de Amigos is located an hour south of San Francisco, not far from Pescadero Beach. This unassuming taco joint is actually within a gas station convenience store. The building is burnt orange and decorated with multi-colored...
21401 E Cliff Dr, Santa Cruz, CA 95062, USA
Further south, in Santa Cruz, Taqueria Michoacan is located on a busy street and very hard to miss. This bright yellow taqueria, complete with festive murals on the exterior was a great setting for the exceptional taco I devoured here. Look out...
Strawberry Rd, California 95076, USA
This food truck in Watsonville will not be at the address provided, but instead in the general area right off Highway 1, along Strawberry Road. I found the truck parked on a dirt patch right off the freeway—it will be hard to miss. Just a...
101 D St, Cayucos, CA 93430, USA
After eating several very traditional tacos, I was particularly excited for Ruddell’s Smokehouse. They make their own smoked products, including smoked albacore, salmon and seasonal oysters, which are also available pre-packaged to purchase. This...
596 California Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405, USA
My fearless taco-eating companion and I finally made it to San Louis Obispo, and the fatigue was starting to plague us. While we yearned for nourishment in the form of anything that was not a taco, we were devoted to this mission, and ordered...
201 W Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, USA
Santa Barbara has no shortage of good Mexican food and for quick, savory street-style tacos, Taqueria Cuernavaca is a good option. The murals on the dining room walls will try to remind you that you’re eating authentic Mexican fare and the hustle...
1408 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404, USA
Located in Santa Monica, Tacos Por Favor caters to the most eclectic group of people I have seen so far on my taco crawl. A huge, packed seating area plus the interesting combination of patrons (families, elderly persons, hipsters, etc.) suggested...
550 N El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672, USA
My taco crawl down the coast of California culminated in San Clemente, not far from where I grew up. Famous for their fish tacos, and potato, bean, and cheese burritos, Pedro’s is a hometown favorite of mine. Fortunately, my return to Pedro’s...
9613, 23627 Devries Rd, Lodi, CA 95242, USA
I had driven by this rural part of California's Central Valley numerous times but had no idea what a special oasis lay among the old oak trees and huge vineyards around Lodi. After visiting last week, I now consider this place to be a new favorite...
1301 Armstrong Rd, Lodi, CA 95242, USA
In Lodi, one of California's lesser-known wine regions, one winery is breaking out of the mold and making wines that take everyone who tries them by surprise. When Borra Vineyards opened in 1975, it was the first boutique winery in the area. Now...
