By Twilight

For me twilight is that brief, magical time when day meets night. At first, the sky is bathed in hues of pink and orange. Before you know it, the sky has taken on a magnificent shade of deep blue. That's when it just it takes my breath away. I'm a budding photographer and I've discovered this is my favorite time of day to shoot. I need practice taking photos at twilight so I'm using these highlights not for travel inspiration by for photography inspiration!