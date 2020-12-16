By the Strings: Places for Puppet Lovers
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Many cultures around the world use puppetry to share stories and myths. This wanderlust includes places that either sell, celebrate, or show puppets.
V Kotcích 516/15, 110 00 Praha-Staré Město, Czechia
Urtayap, Uzbekistan
I visited Central Asia in 2011 and had a two-day stay in the historic city of Khiva, Uzbekistan. Khiva has a long history as a side branch of the Silk Road. Today it is a well preserved city full of wonderful mosques, tombs, palaces, alleys and...
10491, Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, 吉林路144 巷8號
Taipei is home to many strangely themed cafes and restaurants. Among the oddest is this puppet-themed restaurant. Established in 1992, the restaurant features hand puppet performances that, over the course of dinner, involve the audience. A great...
57B Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Hàng Bạc, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
While the art of puppetry is common throughout much of Asia, Vietnam has the unique discipline of water puppetry. These puppets are carved from wood and then lacquered to protect them from the water. The stage for a show is a pool of water, with...
26th of July Corridor, Al Gabalayah, Zamalek, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
Mohamed El Sawy, the founder of Culturewheel, an arts and community center on the banks of the Nile in Cairo, treated the Afar Experiences group to a puppet show. Mohamed is in the middle, controlling the puppet of Om Kalthoum, a singer that one...
Chokhi Dhani, Maharashtra 412207, India
If the hustle and bustle of Pune gets too much, escape to a themed Rajasthani village for a few hours. Chokhi Dhani is a mock-up Rajasthani village that comes alive in the evening and transports its visitors to a simpler, more carefree place. The...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)
Traditional Burmese puppets for sale in a woodcarving shop in Mandalay, Myanmar. This shop is located in the Kyauksittan quarter of Mandalay, which is known for its many stone-carving workshops. The Burmese make some of the finest handicrafts in...
