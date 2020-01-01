Burma-Thailand 2015
Collected by Jude Chauvin
Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
I arrive at Nyaung Shwe, Inle Lake’s main development, in the dead of night and immediately book myself into a boat tour of the lake, wondering aloud if the notorious Nayar, a mythical dragon with four legs, still patrols the waters. An old man...
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
You do not want to miss this. We were lucky to be the only two individuals chosen from the standby list on the day we flew over Bagan. The experience is as cerebral as it is exhilarating. The company that operates Balloons Over Bagan makes the...
35 Taw Win Rd, Yangon 11191, Myanmar (Burma)
Wooden gangway leading from the entrance to the reception area of the fantastic Governor's Residence hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. Once the official home of the governors of the British Crown Colony of Burma, this is one of the only 5-star hotels in...
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
