Burma

Collected by Phil
Sandoway Resort

Myanmar (Burma)
Who would have thought you could find caribbean blue waters on the west coast of Myanmar on the Bay of Bengal? This amazing beach has not yet been inundated with tourists, but still has easy access with a local airport (Thandwe) with flights from...
Nyaung U Market

2, Nyaungu, Myanmar (Burma)
A very familiar sight at markets in Myanmar--various varieties of dubious-looking fish for sale to brave and intrepid shoppers! This particular stall was set up the at the market in Nyaung U near Bagan. Fortunately the photo doesn't convey the...
Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
Bagan

Indochina
Walking through a local market in Bagan, Myanmar and came across a little girl and her mother sitting waiting for customers. The girl had thanaka covering her face as did many local people. It sort of looked like a mask, but as they say, the eyes...
Botataung Pagoda

Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
U Bein Bridge

Mandalay, Myanmar (Burma)
to make the sunset at the famous U Bein bridge near Mandalay got us there just in time. And boy was it worth the effort. Not only this beauty but a fabulous temple on the river nearby was lit in brilliant shades of gold and orange. Literally...
Thante

Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
Rangoon

Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
Monk enraptured by bliss at Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. The Burmese are arguably the most devout Buddhists in all of Southeast Asia and scenes of monks like this in deep meditation abound throughout the country.
Mrauk U, Myanmar

Mrauk-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This sunset photo was taken in late December 2011 while visiting the ruins of Mrauk U, ancient capital of the Arakan kingdom in modern day Rakhine State located in far western Myanmar. It was definitely worth the 6-hour boat trip up the Kaladan...
U Pain (Bain) Bridge

Women planting peanuts by hand on the banks of Taungthaman Lake near the U Bein Bridge in Mandalay, Myanmar.
Pagoda

Sagaing, Myanmar (Burma)
This gentleman was planting rice seedlings in a rice paddy near Ava village on the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar.
Sittwe Pier

These are fish carcasses that have been flayed into strips and dried at main market in Sittwe, located in the far western state of Arakhine in Myanmar --they look almost prehistoric! The smell is pretty overwhelming and pretty much exemplifies the...
Inle Lake

Inle Lake, Myanmar (Burma)
I arrive at Nyaung Shwe, Inle Lake’s main development, in the dead of night and immediately book myself into a boat tour of the lake, wondering aloud if the notorious Nayar, a mythical dragon with four legs, still patrols the waters. An old man...
Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
ニャウンウー

Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
Mandalay. We flew there to see Amarapura, the ancient royal city for one reason: the old teak walkway without nails, which symbolizes the simplicity and Buddhist flavor of life in Myanmar (Burma). In the late afternoon, we strolled across U Bein...
