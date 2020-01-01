Burma
Collected by Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert
Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
Women planting peanuts by hand on the banks of Taungthaman Lake near the U Bein Bridge in Mandalay, Myanmar.
These are fish carcasses that have been flayed into strips and dried at main market in Sittwe, located in the far western state of Arakhine in Myanmar --they look almost prehistoric! The smell is pretty overwhelming and pretty much exemplifies the...
Indochina
Walking through a local market in Bagan, Myanmar and came across a little girl and her mother sitting waiting for customers. The girl had thanaka covering her face as did many local people. It sort of looked like a mask, but as they say, the eyes...
Sagaing, Myanmar (Burma)
This gentleman was planting rice seedlings in a rice paddy near Ava village on the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar.
Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
This year marks the 2,600 year anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, aka, Rangoon, Burma. The home of 8 hairs of the Buddha, it is the most revered pagoda in Burma. Completely covered in gold leaf and crowned with over 7,000...
Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
There are several excellent viewing pagodas to climb and watch the bloodred sunsets. It's very quiet and peaceful.
