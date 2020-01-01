Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Burma

Collected by Jack Barr , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place

Amarapura

Amarapura, Myanmar (Burma)
I visited the U Bein Bridge on a rainy day in Burma (Myanmar), and took a boat ride out even though it was pouring. The bridge is supposedly the longest teak-wood bridge in the world (1.2 km), and you can buy trinkets and jewelry from sellers that...
More Details >
Save Place

ニャウンウー

Nyaung-U, Myanmar (Burma)
This was taken during sunrise over the plains of Bagan from a hot air balloon organized by Balloons Over Bagan, a first-rate ballooning outfit--while 300 bucks US might sound expensive, especially for Myanmar, let me assure you that it was worth...
More Details >
Save Place

U Pain (Bain) Bridge

Women planting peanuts by hand on the banks of Taungthaman Lake near the U Bein Bridge in Mandalay, Myanmar.
More Details >
Save Place

Sittwe Pier

These are fish carcasses that have been flayed into strips and dried at main market in Sittwe, located in the far western state of Arakhine in Myanmar --they look almost prehistoric! The smell is pretty overwhelming and pretty much exemplifies the...
More Details >
Save Place

Bagan

Indochina
Walking through a local market in Bagan, Myanmar and came across a little girl and her mother sitting waiting for customers. The girl had thanaka covering her face as did many local people. It sort of looked like a mask, but as they say, the eyes...
More Details >
Save Place

Pagoda

Sagaing, Myanmar (Burma)
This gentleman was planting rice seedlings in a rice paddy near Ava village on the Irrawaddy River near Mandalay, Myanmar.
More Details >
Save Place

Thante

Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
The secret to having a good time in Bagan has nothing to do with getting there - all that takes is faith in a Burmese pilot and his ancient aircraft, or an unwavering belief that your 13-hour bus ride from Yangon will actually deliver you to the...
More Details >
Save Place

Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

Sunset from the plaza of the Schwedegon Pagoda, Rangoon, Burma.
More Details >
Save Place

Botataung Pagoda

Strand Rd, Yangon, Myanmar (Burma)
If you're looking for an authentic shopping experience, you can do worse than the Night Market at the Botataung Paya. The Paya, located near the river in Southern Rangoon, is one of the city's grandest sights lit up at night. On the Paya grounds...
More Details >
Save Place

Schwedegon Pagoda, Yangon, Myanmar

This year marks the 2,600 year anniversary of the Schwedegon Pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar, aka, Rangoon, Burma. The home of 8 hairs of the Buddha, it is the most revered pagoda in Burma. Completely covered in gold leaf and crowned with over 7,000...
More Details >
Save Place

Popa Hill

Take a side trip from the much-traveled Bagan and take a quiet afternoon to dodge the monkeys and relax at the temple atop Mount Popa.
More Details >
Save Place

Near Dhammayan-gyi, Bagan, Myanmar

Old Bagan, Myanmar (Burma)
There are several excellent viewing pagodas to climb and watch the bloodred sunsets. It's very quiet and peaceful.
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World