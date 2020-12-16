Burgers & Dogs around the Globe
Collected by Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert
In my humble opinion, nobody does hot dogs and hamburgers better than we do in the USA. While traveling the world however, you can find some delicious hd's & burgers as well, including the various types of sausages that are loved throughout Europe and elsewhere. Bob appetit!
Tryggvagata 1, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Bæjarins beztu pylsur, which humbly translates as "the best hot dog in town," is a simple stand in central Reykjavík whose popularity over the decades has given it a kind of cult status. Almost everyone in the country has eaten...
530 Robson St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2B7, Canada
Japadog is one of those odd and wacky combinations of a hot dog with Japanese toppings, but it works! I had the Terimayo, a teriyaki-drenched dog topped with seaweed. Not substantial for the $5 price tag, but a good snack. The location on Robson...
5201 S 12th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85706, USA
Come to "El Güero Canelo" if you're in southern Arizona. It's a Tucson institution where you can get the best "Sonoran/Mexican hot dogs" north of the border... But what's a Sonoran hot dog? It's a wiener wrapped in bacon(!), served atop beans in a...
248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
I’m no hot dog gourmand, but let me tell you that Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace serves up some serious dogs. Sure you can get a classic Chicago or Coney dog, but there are also original concoctions on the menu like the Bollywood Dog smothered with...
3961 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
The Grind grills its burgers in a 1,000-degree coal-fired oven. Choose from nine varieties, including the Peppercorn with charred onion, matchstick fries, arugula, and a whiskey-peppercorn sauce (pictured). Located in a small corner shopping...
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
A friterie is to a Belgian is what McDonalds is to an American! Scattered around the country you often come across these friteries which sell as they main item "frites". They're also called "pommes frites" since they are made of potatoes. Just...
Banegårdspladsen 7, 1570 København, Denmark
Doesn't October look great on Copenhagen? The shoulder season has it's perks. My 28th country had a few firsts. The most important one for me was seeing the Baltic Sea. I love it's coldness and roughness. The vikings were really tough and...
22 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448, USA
Forget Chicago or New York the best dog in the world maybe from the Motor City...but you can get it in Healdsburg. That's right, Detroit native Charles Bell moved his successful The Wurst restaurant to sunny California, wine country and has been...
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
1734 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Parma is a Pittsburgh institution that has a strong cultural connection to its origins. Founded by Alessio Spinabelli of Parma, Italy, who arrived in the Strip District in 1949 and set up shop shortly thereafter, this place is a go-to for...
Calle de Velázquez, 136, 28006 Madrid, Spain
After arriving in Madrid and dropping the bag off at my daughter's, it was time for food and I was beyond hungry so we went to the closest place - a store called VIPS which was located just around the corner. Its a nice little store and in the...
Baščaršija, Sarajevo 71000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cevapi is a simple snack or even full meal that is popular in Sarajevo . They're made of grilled sausages of beef or lamb and put into some pita bread along with lots of chopped onions.
Before a soccer game where I saw Dinamo Tbilisi beat up Torpedo, I had a basic Georgian snack - sausages. These babies were delicious and although expected the typical sausage taste, like the German styles, these were totally different. The very...
