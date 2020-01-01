Burger me
Collected by Gustav Sydow
1500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
That the Mad Men-esque Butcher & Singer has landed on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list for two consecutive years speaks volumes about serial restaurateur Stephen Starr's keen design sense and unparalleled stagecraft. Although the...
Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
I've discovered an affinity for ostrich meat - it's lean and so tasty! Perfect for burgers. At Dukes Burgers in Greenside. This burger had fried rosemary-infused butternut squash and cucumbers as well.
410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
BRU is relatively new in town and is a popular stop for gourmet burgers and a huge, well-curated beer list. If roasted jalapeños, peppercorn-bourbon glaze, and red onion jam sound like great burger toppings, then go no further than BRU Burger Bar...
23rd and, Madison Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
The baby of food brainchild Danny Meyer, Shake Shack has become a staple for New Yorkers and tourists alike. What makes it so special? The food is scrumptious, the shakes are heavenly, and the location is perfect. Shake Shack sits smack in the...
Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Wheeled out just over a year ago, Le Camion Qui Fume* is responsible for pioneering the food truck movement in Paris. In a city where burgers of all forms and quality have largely become ubiquitous, it was going to take something special to make...
3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
Named among the best mountain restaurants in the world by The Telegraph, Chez Vrony sits on Rothorn Mountain, a short ski down from the Sunnegga Express in the hamlet of Findeln. Housed in a rustic-chic Swiss chalet, it’s been in operation...
