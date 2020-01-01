Buenos Aires Trip
Collected by Tom Angelidis
Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen s/n, C1087 CABA, Argentina
On every Thursday for the past 40 years, women have walked a picket line around Buenos Aires’s most politically significant plaza. They call themselves Las Madres de la Plaza de Mayo, and each mother present has lost a son or a daughter,...
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Graffitimundo is dedicated to increasing awareness of the bustling street art scene in vibrant Buenos Aires. Beginning in 2009, the non-profit organization began connecting people with the artists of this unique movement and increasing knowledge...
Defensa 755, C1065AAM CABA, Argentina
Touring this one-of-a-kind urban villa and archaeological site allows a unique insight into the city's history. The beautifully restored urban mansion was once the residence of a wealthy Spanish family; they fled for higher ground when yellow...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
Av. Alvear 1891, C1129 CABA, Argentina
The Alvear Palace is a Buenos Aires landmark. Dreamed up by businessman and socialite Dr. Rafael de Miero, who wanted to bring back 1920s Paris grandeur to his hometown, the hotel was erected in 1932 on the corner of Avenida Alvear andAyacucho...
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
C1104ACA, Av. Antártida Argentina 1355, C1104ACA CABA, Argentina
New York has Ellis Island; Buenos Aires has the Hotel de Inmigrantes. The huge waterfront building, located near the old port docks in what's today known as Puerto Madero, served as the temporary home for waves of European immigrants arriving to...
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Av. de Mayo 1370, C1085 CABA, Argentina
It's a guidebook staple: most visitors to Buenos Aires read about Palacio Barolo, the architectural marvel on Avenida de Mayo that's based on the structure of Dante's Divine Comedy, and they stop by to see it from the outside. But Palacio Barolo...
Guatemala 4699, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On your last night in Buenos Aires (or if you only have one night in Buenos Aires - the horror!) - treat yourself to a full-on Argentinian feast at Don Julio, one of the city's classiest and most traditional parrillas. You'll find all of the usual...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Abasto, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Buenos Aires is famous for tango, and famous for street art: the two artistic traditions collide in the central neighorhood of Abasto, where tango legend Carlos Gardel grew up. For a self-guided tour of the barrio's outdoor artwork, start at...
Florida 165, C1005AAC CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires lies on the edge of flat pampa, so even a gentle incline is rare—you’ll have to take some stairs to get a view. The 16-story Galería Güemes, built in 1915, was the city’s first skyscraper, and its...
Av. Rivadavia 1827, C1033AAI CABA, Argentina
Standing in Plaza Congreso, you might find yourself staring up at the Moulin Rouge-like windmill adorning an Art Nouveau building on the corner. Approaching the door, you'll see it's covered in cobwebs - this architectural landmark, once a...
José A. Cabrera 5099, C1414 BGQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Beef is everywhere in Buenos Aires, but there are a few parrillas in town that stand above the rest for quality. Within that category, La Cabrera offers a unique experience. Yes, the focus is on the meat, but the sides almost steal the...
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Costa Rica & Fitz Roy 5602, C1414BTF CABA, Argentina
First thing you do when you get off the plane in Buenos Aires? Go get some meat! When I think of Buenos Aires I think about 3 things: Alfajores, Street Art, and the amazing beef that I get to devour. My friend Travis and I headed over to Parrilla...
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 516, C1107 CABA, Argentina
For a superbly gluttonous experience visit Cabana Las Lilas in Puerto Moderno. This popular, busy, touristy and well respected establishment is pricey, but good. The evening starts the minute you're seated with aperitif and tapas. Las Lilas is...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Arenales 1239, C1061AAK CABA, Argentina
Tucked away on the second floor of a courtyard building in the residential Recoleta neighborhood, the shoe store Comme Il Faut is a magnet for tango dancers. Customers provide their shoe sizes to cheerful saleswomen, and stacks of...
Posadas 1387, C1011ABG CABA, Argentina
The historic leather goods company Rossi & Caruso is considered the Hermès of Argentina. Its Recoleta shop attracts horse enthusiasts and serious riders with its fine-quality saddles and horse-related gear. Non-equestrians visit for the...
José María Freire 794, B1870 Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Cotton tees pay tribute to such rockers as Joey Ramone or are emblazoned with sayings: NEVER LET ME DOWN, for one. The stylish men in your life will appreciate the modern button-down shirts in a variety of colors and patterns. For kids, go around...
Defensa 855, C1065 AAO, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's slightly unnerving when you're seated too close to the next table in a jam-packed parrilla (steakhouse), the clatter of dishes and voices and the televised futbol game in the background, and your stoic waiter, a giant of a man in a stained...
Lafinur 2988, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On a warm spring afternoon or evening, you'll be hard-pressed to find a lovelier place to sit down for a meal than the picture-perfect courtyard adjacent to the Museo Evita. With a crepe station on one end and tables of stylishly dressed...
Av. Corrientes 1368, C1043 CABA, Argentina
Busy Corrientes is one of the city's primary thoroughfares; the most famous stretch of the avenue is located around its intersection with Avenida de Julio, also known as Buenos Aires theatre district. In some cities, people go out for dinner and a...
