Buenos Aires Shopping
Collected by John Oseid , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Av. Córdoba 550, C1054AAR CABA, Argentina
It may be in Buenos Aires, but the Galerías Pacífico couldn't look much more Parisian. The Beaux-Arts building dates back to 1889; its cupola and fine frescos were added in the 1940s. Inside, former railroad offices have become a high-end shopping...
Save Place
Ayacucho 1924, C1112AAJ CABA, Argentina
Don't leave Buenos Aires without taking the opportunity to handle some fine Argentine leather goods. Arandú's wide selection includes jackets, bags, boots and shoes. There's also a full range of polo gear (leather kneepads, anyone?) as well as...
Save Place
Jorge Luis Borges 1772, Buenos Aires, Argentina
During your visit to Buenos Aires, consider purchasing a nice cache of world-class Mendoza wines to take home with you. Lo de Joaquín Alberdi, one of the most attractive wine bar/shops in the Palermo neighborhood, is an excellent place to make...
Save Place
Defensa 1047, C1065AAS CABA, Argentina
Lovers of antiques will find a trove of period treasures in Buenos Aires. The second-generation antiquarian house Hernani, with two shops in San Telmo, is a local favorite. Inside, chandeliers dangle from low ceilings and the aisles are stacked...
Save Place
Defensa 1039, C1065 CABA, Argentina
The work of septuagenarian silversmith Juan Carlos Pallarols has earned him an international following. (Recently, the artist crafted a papal chalice for his friend Francis.) Visit the studio/showroom in the modest San Telmo neighborhood to see...
Save Place
Balcarce 234, C1064AAF CABA, Argentina
This collective's two shops showcase hand-crafted work made by some 500 families living in eight Argentine indigenous communities. The Arte y Esperanza (Art & Hope) stores are in San Telmo and Retiro; both sell fair-trade goods such as delicate...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25