Buenos Aires - Paris of South America
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I have only been to Buenos Aires once and I was too young to appreciate it. I would love to go back and spend some time in the Paris of South America wandering the streets, watching the beautiful tango and enjoying meals made up of a lot of meat!
Chile 502, C1098 AAL, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Founded in 1982 by local poet Rubén Derlis, this café once served as a meeting place for writers, artists, and left-leaning thinkers anxious to speak freely after years of fear and oppression under Argentina’s late-’70s...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Posadas 1086, C1011 CABA, Argentina
A recent renovation brought modern touches and a polo theme to the Four Seasons in the Recoleta neighborhood. At the new Pony Line bar, Sebastian Maggi crafts cocktails such as the Des-Coya martini (vodka, pisco, torrontés wine, and Saint-Germain)...
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Junín 1760, C1113 CABA, Argentina
La Recoleta Cemetery is one of the most visited cemeteries in Latin America, mainly because Evita Peron is buried there, among other notable figures. The cemetery is built around a convent and a church, Our Lady of Pilar (Iglesia de Nuestra Señora...
Cerrito 628, C1010 CABA, Argentina
Teatro Colón is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Though the theater was, to the great disappointment of many travelers, closed for years while undergoing major renovations, the Colón has now reopened and is playing host...
This super-exclusive private club opened recently in the chic Palermo Soho district. Members or friends of members can go to the garden bar for poolside drinks. It’s all the buzz in Buenos Aires. 54/(11) 4832-5276.
Honduras 5860, C1414 CABA, Argentina
This small, chic hotel came into being after an Argentine PR director and her English record producer husband couldn’t find the perfect place for their visiting guests to stay during their Buenos Aires wedding. They needed a place with a bar, a...
Estados Unidos 425, C1101 AAI, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentinean ice cream resembles Italian gelato more than America ice cream. In the heart of San Telmo is Nonna Bianca who is run by a nonna, a tiny old woman. This is artesian ice cream with the local flavor of dulce de leche (5 different...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
José A. Cabrera 5099, C1414 BGQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Beef is everywhere in Buenos Aires, but there are a few parrillas in town that stand above the rest for quality. Within that category, La Cabrera offers a unique experience. Yes, the focus is on the meat, but the sides almost steal the...
Costa Rica & Fitz Roy 5602, C1414BTF CABA, Argentina
First thing you do when you get off the plane in Buenos Aires? Go get some meat! When I think of Buenos Aires I think about 3 things: Alfajores, Street Art, and the amazing beef that I get to devour. My friend Travis and I headed over to Parrilla...
Martha Salotti 445, C1107 CMB, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The historic El Porteño building, a onetime grain warehouse made of imported Manchester bricks, was slated for demolition in 1998 before a local cultural preservation group stepped in. Soon after, Argentine fashion designer Alan Faena...
