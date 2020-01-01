Buenos Aires 9/15
Collected by Sarah Stokes
Humberto 1º 1462, C1103 ADD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
To get a real feel for the Tango culture in Buenos Aires then you must go to a Milonga (Tango club). As I walked into Sueno Porteno Milonga I felt as if I had walked back into a cheesy disco in the 70's. But instead of the BeeGees, the speakers...
Carlos Calvo 599, C1102AAK CABA, Argentina
For a little old-school San Telmo atmosphere, you can’t do much better than this classic corner bar. Dating from 1864, the antique building started out as a pulpería (general store), the seedy center of a gambling ring and even a brothel before it...
This Sunday street fair provides a glimpse into traditional Argentine gaucho culture. Wander the stalls and you’ll find scarves, leather goods, and authentic souvenirs by local artisans. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim...
San Nicolás, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Young Argentine chefs trained in Europe’s top kitchens are returning home to reinvent their national cuisine. Dante Liporace, the el Bulli– trained chef of Tarquino is one of the leaders of the movement, known as La Nueva Cocina Argentina. His...
Av. Santa Fe 1860, C1124 CABA, Argentina
Buenos Aires is a city of readers—it supports more bookstores per capita than any other place in the world. The crown jewel of the librerías here is the Ateneo Grand Splendid. Housed in a theater where music legends such as Carlos...
PEDRO DOMINGO MURILLO 725, C1414 CABA, Argentina
The only way to improve on a leisurely feast of several courses in Buenos Aires is to pair the food with wine. Sommeliers at many of the city’s finer restaurants offer wine pairing options, typically pairing the entrada (appetizer) with a...
500, Av. Juan de Garay, C1114 CABA, Argentina
'This isn't for everyone,' as the bar's slogan goes, and it's true. (If you're looking for a cold beer, for example, you'll be out of luck at Doppel - this is probably one of the only businesses in all of Buenos Aires where cerveza is pointedly...
Salta 1050, C1103ACY CABA, Argentina
The unmarked door at an unremarkable address might have you thinking you're in the wrong place—but you're at Aramburu, one of the city's most talked-about dining venues, and the location is a reminder of the chef's humble start in the business....
Soler 5862, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The hot-right-now Fierro Hotel bills itself as the 'Hotel for the Gourmand,' and it's no wonder - the boutique hotel is famous on the foodie scene for hosting special events like 'One Table,' the biweekly TFIF Happy Hour brings in the talent of...
San Telmo, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The attractive San Telmo barrio began as an upscale area before tenement living took over. It’s back big-time now, helped by its famous antique flea market. On Sundays tourists and locals descend upon the Plaza Dorrego and its side lanes for...
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Bolívar 970, C1066AAT, C1066 AAT, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nothing better than to walk amidst the stalls of San Telmo market on a crisp Sunday. The smell of parrilla wafting through the air, inter tangled with the ever-present sound of tango. And chatter. Nothing you need to buy. Everything you need to...
Defensa 695, C1065AAK CABA, Argentina
It's true: picturesque old corner cafes are practically a dime a dozen in the bohemian barrio of San Telmo. But Bar Seddon, distinguished by the city as one of the bares notables (notable historic bars) of Buenos Aires, has a few things going for...
Av. Rivadavia 3899, C1204AAD C1204AAD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
On weekends, the line to get into Las Violetas stretches halfway around the block. (A little much, you say, in a city that's filled with lovely cafes?) No, in fact, the locals know what they're doing. This gem of a corner cafe may be the most...
Calle Rivadavia s/n, C1004 CABA, Argentina
Up until recently, the Catedral Metropolitana was famous for a few things - the rococo altar, the Christ statue carved from algarrobo (carob) wood, the fact that it's the final resting place of the great South American liberator General Jose de...
Perú 988, C1028 CABA, Argentina
Okay, okay. Unless you're a serious cyclist who travels with his own custom-made helmet - or an adventurous traveler with some local friends - you're probably not going to be joining the nighttime Masa Critica group bike ride through Buenos Aires'...
Cerrito 628, C1010 CABA, Argentina
Teatro Colón is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Though the theater was, to the great disappointment of many travelers, closed for years while undergoing major renovations, the Colón has now reopened and is playing host...
Av. Rivadavia 1827, C1033AAI CABA, Argentina
Standing in Plaza Congreso, you might find yourself staring up at the Moulin Rouge-like windmill adorning an Art Nouveau building on the corner. Approaching the door, you'll see it's covered in cobwebs - this architectural landmark, once a...
'Treintasillas' means 'thirty seats' - and thanks to its popularity with local foodies, you'll have to plan ahead if you intend to sit in one of them. At this casually stylish closed-door restaurant - cash-only and open exclusively on Friday and...
Francisco Acuña de Figueroa 1790, C1180ABH CABA, Argentina
For serious wine enthusiasts, this is the closed-door dining experience of choice. On Wednesday through Saturday at at Casa Coupage, a pair of sommeliers serve a seasonal tasting menu with wine pairings to nine tables inside their elegant Palermo...
Gorriti 4389, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's a springlike Thursday evening at an elegant apartment in Palermo - but instead of white linen, the tables are spread with newspapers. In the kitchen, New Orleans native Liza Puglia is putting the finishing touches on a southern-style feast of...
