buenos aires
Collected by Ellen Kaplan
Estados Unidos 465, C1101 AAJ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
The carne at this San Telmo restaurant is so succulent that the servers cut it with a spoon. Order the lomo cut, which is the Argentine version of filet mignon. 54/(11) 4361-5557. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of...
Costa Rica & Fitz Roy 5602, C1414BTF CABA, Argentina
First thing you do when you get off the plane in Buenos Aires? Go get some meat! When I think of Buenos Aires I think about 3 things: Alfajores, Street Art, and the amazing beef that I get to devour. My friend Travis and I headed over to Parrilla...
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 516, C1107 CABA, Argentina
For a superbly gluttonous experience visit Cabana Las Lilas in Puerto Moderno. This popular, busy, touristy and well respected establishment is pricey, but good. The evening starts the minute you're seated with aperitif and tapas. Las Lilas is...
José A. Cabrera 5099, C1414 BGQ, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Beef is everywhere in Buenos Aires, but there are a few parrillas in town that stand above the rest for quality. Within that category, La Cabrera offers a unique experience. Yes, the focus is on the meat, but the sides almost steal the...
Guatemala 4699, C1425 CABA, Argentina
On your last night in Buenos Aires (or if you only have one night in Buenos Aires - the horror!) - treat yourself to a full-on Argentinian feast at Don Julio, one of the city's classiest and most traditional parrillas. You'll find all of the usual...
Hipolito Yrigoyen 1592, Capital Federal, C1089 CABA, Argentina
What - you don't fancy yourself on top of one of those open-air double-decker buses, cruising through the capital while tourist information blares through your headphones in the language of your choice? Not to knock the standard city bus tour - it...
Mataderos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's not rocket science to make dinner reservations at one of Buenos Aires' hot-right-now restaurants - but what about finding your way to the city's hole-in-the-wall empanada shops, the roadside parrilla (grill) stands, the mom-and-pop delis with...
Slip Rd, Nairobi, Kenya
The Maasai Market is an excellent spot to get all kinds of handmade crafts, jewelry, beads, woodwork, and art in the middle of Nairobi. My favorite items were the stacks of fabrics with Maasai prints, plaids, and Barack Obama screens. At this...
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
It took master artisans four years to transform the faded Hotel Majestic, a belle époque landmark, into a 21st-century palace hotel. Le Peninsula Parisreopened in 2014 with just 200 rooms—created at an average cost of 2.75 million dollars each—and...
8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116 Paris, France
With its swooping glass panels that resemble a kind of space-age ship's sails, Frank Gehry's design for the Louis Vuitton art collection, which opened in fall 2014, is worth the Métro ride to the far-flung 16th arrondissement. The multiple...
5 Rue de Thorigny, 75003 Paris, France
The Picasso Museum in Paris has a collection of thousands of Pablo Picasso’s works, many of which were donated by his heirs in the ‘70s (in lieu of inheritance tax) or were gifted by friends and family. Some 400 of the Spanish artist’s pieces are...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Mayor Bertrand Delanoë's storybook vision of Paris is finally coming to life. After a year of construction, the banks of the Seine river are reopening to the public this month, now free from the din of...
Rue du Vertbois, 75003 Paris, France
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Le Marais is a historic district in Paris, in the third and fourth arrondissements, that has variously been the city’s medieval aristocratic quarter, home to a large Jewish community, and a dilapidated...
6 Rue de la Grange Batelière, 75009 Paris, France
Passages were designed in the 19th century to give Parisians protection from muddy streets and horse-drawn vehicles. Some 20 of these covered walkways remain today, including the Passage Verdeau; they are an excellent way to journey back into...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
8 Rue de Verneuil, 75007 Paris, France
A few meters from Serge Gainsbourg's former residence in the heart of Saint-Germain sits this charming boutique hotel housed in a 17th century building. Aside from a stunning location only a few blocks from the Seine and flanked by shopping and...
locales 466- 470, Mercat de la Boqueria, Carrer la Rambla, 89, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Pinotxo, which stands for Pinocchio in Catalan, is a longtime family-owned restaurant in the Mercat de la Boqueria, Barcelona's most important central market. Reasonable prices and fresh produce entice tourists and locals for breakfast, lunch, or...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
DeiraAl Rigga - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Al Fahidi Area, Bur Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai's souks, or open-air markets, are the best spots to haggle for everything from 22carat bracelets to essential oils. Don't be afraid to ask questions: most vendors are happy to show you how to wrap a pashmina scarf or recommend the right...
Al Barsha 1 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Mall of the Emirates is where Dubai meets, eats, entertains, and goes ski driving. In summer the temperatures outside are so warm, if you stay there or have a stay over—here is where to meet. Most of the hotels offer a shuttle. For breakfast,...
Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road، Umm Suqeim 3 - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Chefs have come and gone over the years and with them the seafood-based cuisine has changed. One thing that has remained, however, at this over-water restaurant is the enchanting views. In one direction there's the illuminated sail-shaped Burj Al...
Gate Village - 03 Sheikh Zayed Rd - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Al Ittihad Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Any jaunt to Dubai would not be complete with a desert safari. Local tour operators have fine tuned the Bedouin desert experience into a check list of tourist activities: 4x4 dune bashing, camel rides, sand boarding, pictures in traditional ‘...
New Windsor, NY 12553, USA
Acres upon acres of art. As if a giant just threw a bunch of sculptures into the landscape–like a handful of dice. One of my new favorite places on the East Coast. http://www.stormking.org
Casablanca, Morocco
Explore Morocco’s cuisine in the souks of Marrakech, in Casablanca restaurants, and at a seaside grill in Essaouira during a culinary tour with Access Trips. As part of the nine-day experience, guests learn the art of stewing layers of flavors in...
